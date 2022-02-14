ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Brooks Bahr Feeling Good About Iowa Football

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8oVX_0eEAg88I00

Illinois D-End Visited Hawkeyes Twice, Hopes to See Spring Practice

Wondering how a college team's game-day loss impacts a recruit visiting campus makes sense. Everybody likes a winner.

High school prospects look behind the outcome, however. They understand that you can't win them all.

Brooks Bahr recognized it in October when he visited Iowa and saw the Hawkeyes fall to visiting Purdue.

"The game day experience was high energy," he told HN. "Iowa fans are awesome, and they were really pumped. The recruits sat next to the student section, and they were all going crazy. The band and cheerleaders got everyone charged.

"Even though they lost, we had a really fun time."

Iowa offered Bahr (6-6, 250) earlier this month. Nebraska, Iowa State, Cincinnati and Minnesota also have reportedly extended opportunities in February. Duke, Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, Vanderbilt and others jumped in before that.

Assistant Kelvin Bell is leading the Iowa pursuit of the Wilmette (IL) Loyola Academy junior.

"Coach Bell is recruiting me to play defensive tackle. We’ve developed a relationship, and he’s a great guy. He has visited me at school, and he’s super upfront and honest. He likes how physical I am, and how I’m able to control the line of scrimmage," Bahr said.

Per Max Preps, Bahr totaled 46 tackles, including 8.0 for loss, during 11 games in 2021. He registered 3.0 sacks, 9.0 quarterback hurries and forced a fumble.

Rivals ranks him as a three-star and the No. 11 overall player in Illinois for the 2023 recruiting class.

While he liked what he saw at Iowa last summer and again at the Purdue game in the fall, Bahr is looking to get back to town.

"I would like to tour the campus and learn more about the academic side. I also want to watch a spring practice, meet some players and see the coaches in action," he said.

Bahr is keeping an open mind when it comes to his college academics.

"I’m not exactly sure what I’d like to study right now. Possibly Business, but I have some time to figure that out," he said.

You can watch Bahr's junior highlights HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football Recruiting: 2023 Colorado DL Chase Brackney Commits to Hawkeyes

With the introduction of the early signing period in college football a few recruiting cycles ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes changed their approach. While that updated rhythm to the process was obstructed by COVID-19, the Iowa coaching staff has once again been able to wrap up their class of 2022 largely before the early signing period closed. The beauty of getting an early start and wrapping a class up early is the staff is able to focus all attention on the following cycle begin forming the all important relationships with prospects that can lead to campus visits and eventually a potential commitment.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Tennessee fans dunk on Kentucky with chants after blowout win

No. 16 Tennessee played host to No. 4 Kentucky tonight, and the Volunteers could not have possibly looked more different from their last outing against the Wildcats. Last time, when Kentucky hosted Tennessee in Lexington, the Wildcats had some fun in Rupp Arena, routing the Volunteers to the tune of a 107-79 win, a game in which Kentucky set several program records on the offensive side. Tennessee wasn’t going to let that happen twice, though, as the Volunteers cruised to a 76-63 victory on Tuesday, getting some much-needed vindication and extending their win streak to five games.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Anthony Hill, No. 1 Linebacker Recruit, Down To 6 Schools

The top linebacker in the Class of 2023 has narrowed down his list to six schools. On Monday, five-star LB Anthony Hill Jr. took to Twitter to reveal which teams are still in the running to land his services. The high school All-American captioned the photo with three eyes emojis.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Recruiting#American Football#Purdue#Hn#Il Rrb#Loyola Academy#Per Max Preps
DawgsDaily

Name to Know: Could Georgia Have ID'd the Next Jordan Davis?

A player like Jarrett will be an anchor for a defense. He might not be one of those players who fill up the stat sheet as a college player — not has he been in high school. What he adds is so much greater. He will draw double teams and free up linebackers. He is already showing this on the high school level as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Coach K chose Jon Scheyer after Duke offered job to another candidate

Longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski may have had an even bigger role in choosing his successor than initially believed. Coach K announced last year that the 2021-22 season would be his final one on the sideline. Jon Scheyer, who won a national championship at Duke as a player and has been on Krzyzewski’s staff since 2014, was quickly approved as Coach K’s replacement. But apparently Scheyer was Coach K’s choice, not the school’s.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Has Revealed His Plans For The 2022 Season

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron doesn’t plan on coaching during the 2022 season. Orgeron was let go from LSU after this season, just two years after leading the school to a National Championship. He went on the Dan Patrick Show and confirmed that he wants to take the...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Former Georgia kicker Kanon Parkman passes away

Former Georgia Bulldogs kicker Kanon Parkman passed away on Monday, his son, Blake Parkman, announced via his Instagram account. Parkman was just 48 years old. Parkman kicked in the 1991, 1993, 1994, and 1995 seasons for Georgia, and was medically redshirted in 1992. In his collegiate career, he made 99 of his 102 extra point attempts and 52 of his 76 field goals. He ended his collegiate career with 255 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett re-offered by Florida

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett has been re-offered by Florida’s new coaching staff, he announced Monday afternoon. Jarrett is the No. 397 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3’s own rankings are much higher on him, listing him the No. 284 prospect nationally and the No. 36 defensive lineman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Devastating PRRS variant expected to move beyond Iowa and Minnesota

Devastating PRRS variant expected to move beyond Iowa and Minnesota. A swine virus that’s wreaked havoc in Iowa and Minnesota is expected to invade pig farms in other pork producing states. Dr. Aaron Lower with Carthage Veterinary Service in Champaign, Illinois, says a strain of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory...
IOWA STATE
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
308
Followers
309
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy