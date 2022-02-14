ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Are Instagram Official

By Carena Liptak
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 2 days ago
Just in time for Valentine's Day, Morgan Wallen is officially going public with his girlfriend, model Paige Lorenze. Lorenze shared a backstage snap of the two of them together to her Instagram Story, following Wallen's New York City show on Wednesday night (Feb. 9.) "I love you! And am...

98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

