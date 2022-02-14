ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Brian Laundrie full autopsy report released

By Kyra Shportun
 2 days ago
The full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie, whose remains were found in the Carlton Reserve in October 2021 following an extensive search, has been released by the District Twelve Medical Examiner.

In January, the FBI released the results of its investigation into the murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito and the disappearance of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

It was revealed that Laundrie confessed in a notebook to killing Petito before he took his own life in the Carlton Reserve.

Below are the key takeaways from Laundrie’s autopsy:

  • Morning of Oct. 20, 2021 — human skeletal remains were found in the Carlton Reserve, north of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port
  • Search groups found a backpack and shoes that belonged to Brian Laundrie in the same area as the skeletal human remains
  • The search area had previously been under about three feet of water, as indicated by a water line on surrounding trees
  • Search area divided into “main” and “secondary” scene
  • Pair of green shorts with green belt, two slip-on shoes, a backpack containing a tent and flares, a white metal ring, and a revolver found at the main scene
  • Skeletal animal remains, handwritten half note, and a hat with the logo “MOAB Coffee Roasters” found at secondary scene
  • A dry bag was also found that contained: a journal, a wooden box with a small notebook and photos inside, one of which was a picture of Brian Laundrie
  • Forensic Odontologist Dr. Nancy Havens positively identified human remains as 23-year-old Brian Laundrie “through the comparison of antemortem, dental radiographs, and dentition to known dental records.” Remains later confirmed through DNA analysis as those of Laundrie.
  • Cranial fragmentation and further analysis of skeletal remains (vast majority of skeleton had been recovered) confirmed Laundrie’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. His manner of death was suicide (shot self with handgun).
  • Evidence found of animals, including feral dogs and coyotes as well as rodents and raccoons, having consumed and gnawed on Laundrie’s remains

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

