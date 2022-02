Following a relatively quiet start to the season, Jada Cody showed why she was the star of the show on Saturday. UCF softball’s sophomore phenom played solid in the first two games of the season, reaching base in three of her first six at bats. But in Saturday’s doubleheader, she took over, recording four RBIs in each game after not recording any in the first two.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO