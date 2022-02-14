ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widespread snow to blast Colorado, could drop 12 inches on some peaks

By Spencer McKee
 2 days ago
This map shows the percent chance around the state of at least 0.1 inches of snow. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, a round of widespread snow is expected to hit Colorado this week. While huge totals aren't expected, nearly every Coloradan should see some fresh flakes.

A gusty Monday is expected to transition into a winter storm by Tuesday night. The mountains will be hit first, with this storm moving across the Front Range and Eastern Plains by Wednesday. While the plains are expected to only get an inch or two of accumulation, the Front Range and mountains may get a bit more.

The highest totals should be seen in the area of the Continental Divide, west of Boulder and around Winter Park. Up to 12 inches of snow may land here during the most likely scenario.

Denver will likely see three to four inches, with up to six inches expected in Boulder. Castle Rock is likely to see four to six inches, causing potential travel issues along I-25. Colorado Springs is predicted to get between two and three inches.

See a full forecast map below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nD56Y_0eEAduwM00
The most likely scenario. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

There's also a 10 percent chance of a 'high-end' snowfall scenario taking place. About a foot of snow would still be the deepest total expected anywhere in this case, though higher totals would be more widespread in the mountains and along the Front Range.

Find that map below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxpDw_0eEAduwM00
The less likely, high-end scenario. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

While how much snow may fall is a bit up in the air, nearly the entire state has at least a 50 percent chance of seeing some snow, with most of the Front Range having close to a 100 percent chance.

This storm follows snowfall last week that ended up dropping higher totals than predicted in some areas. Jamestown got the most, at just over a foot on February 11.

Statewide snowpack has dropped to 95 percent of the to-date median, as of February 14.

For the most up-to-date weather information, visit the National Weather Service website.

John Wilber
2d ago

Overblown hype - maybe the top of one of the Indian Peaks mountains might get a foot but any place where people actually live will probably see less than half that amount.

