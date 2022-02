Does the perfect date night exist? Well, it does now!. We know Valentine's Day just ended, but if you're like us, you're constantly on the lookout for the best date ideas, from the most unique to just outright fun dates. We're here to tell you that this is one you'll want to add to your to-do list. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's new "Date Nights" will give visitors an opportunity to become acquainted with artwork with informal drop-in gallery chats, the chance to listen in on gorgeous live music and sip on yummy cocktails.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO