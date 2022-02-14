ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams plan for Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday. Here's what we know so far

By City News Service
 1 day ago

The Los Angeles Rams are going to have something the Dodgers and Lakers didn't get -- a victory parade.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said Monday a Super Bowl victory parade will be held Wednesday, although a time has not yet been determined.

Demoff said the parade will originate from the Shrine Auditorium and end a relatively short distance away at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the peristyle-end plaza outside the stadium.

The Rams played at the Coliseum from 2016-19 while SoFi Stadium was being built.

The exact route of the parade also was not immediately released.

The Dodgers and Lakers were denied victory parades following their recent championship seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

