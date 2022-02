CHICAGO — A 13-year-old girl is missing from her Southwest Side home, according to police. Neveah Montesdeoca was last seen in the vicinity of the 6200 block of South Massasoit Avenue on Monday, February 7 at an unknown time. Neveah is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs. with brown hair and […]

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO