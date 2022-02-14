Heart & Soul of Parramore photo series: Part 2 — Open for Business

Shannea “Nikki” Akins smiles broadly inside the kitchen of her family’s restaurant, Nikki’s Place. Akins, manager of the eatery, finds joy as she serves guests and works with longtime friends as well as her parents. The restaurant has been offering the finer side of soul food, Southern cuisine, since 1999. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

When they walk out the barbershop door, the men are as sharp as the razor J. Henry used on their faces. Recently, that door burned down along with the rest of his shop. Other barbershop owners in Parramore opened their doors and hearts to him and his barbers and gave them places to work — opportunities to earn their living. Henry has been a fixture in the Parramore District for decades and his smooth baritone voice keeps the discussion flowing as the men debate and unravel the world’s problems, from a Black man’s point of view.

Nick Aiken Jr. moves effortlessly as his half-century of muscle memory helps him flow between browning the center-cut pork chops on the grill and adding black-eyed peas from the prep station. He makes sure each plate has the right appearance before it leaves his kitchen. “I need a neckbone dinner, daddy!” says his daughter Shennea “Nikki” Akins, manager and head server at Nikki’s Place on Carter Street, as she walks into the kitchen. Nikki — the heart of the restaurant — wears an infectious smile in the dining room and on the other side of the kitchen doors.

In 1947, Paul Palmer started his fence store on Church Street in the Parramore District. He passed the store to his son, Ernest, who passed it on to his son (and current owner) Bill. Palmers Feed Store has grown and evolved over the years and specializes in having “a little bit of this” and “a little bit of that.” Palmers still carries fencing but also sells baby chicks, hay, straw, wood and animal feed.

Straight black bangs hang over her intelligent, soulful brown eyes. Hairstylist Zandra Wingster is thoughtful, skillful and moves efficiently. An artist who, with each revolution of the salon chair, transforms ringlets, naturals, afros, braids, curls, hairpieces and wigs into Black Beauties.

Raymond Warthen, a full-time Brightline, high-speed rail line engineer and Zion Farms founder, spends several nights a week at the community garden on South Street. A Black urban farmer helping to mend the ground and souls, he grows food for sustenance for the community in the very heart of the neighborhood.

