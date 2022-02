There is a great deal of speculation as to who will be at first base on Opening Day for the New York Yankees. Luke Voit may be the first baseman on the roster, but the Yankees have been attempting to move on from him since the trade deadline. Not only are they listed amongst the favorites for Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo in free agency, but they are also expected to be a part of the Matt Olson Sweepstakes when the A’s begin their fire sale.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO