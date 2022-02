The next installment in the massive MCU Phase 4 storyline drops on March 30th at Disney Plus. It’s the mysterious Moon Knight TV show that will tell us the origin story of a brand new superhero. That is what’s so great about Moon Knight, actually. We’re getting a hero who has never appeared in the MCU before, so we have yet to find out how he fits in with the rest of the Avengers. That’s to say we have no idea whether Marvel will stick to the comics when it comes to Moon Knight’s powers and origin story. Not to mention that we’ve hardly had any leaks about the upcoming TV show.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO