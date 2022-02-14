ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘The Five’ on Canada Truckers, vaccine mandates

fox40jackson.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a rush transcript from “The Five,” Feburary 11, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SANDRA SMITH, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): We’ve also got Colorado Governor Jared Polis on more Democratic states lifting mask mandates, and Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy....

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Truckers protesting in Canada end last US border blockade

Authorities began handing out notices and threatening arrests near the Parliament building in Ottawa. Canadian truckers protesting over the country’s Covid-19 restrictions are dismantling their last remaining blockade along the US border, an official has said. Meanwhile, the siege of Ottawa appears to be heating up. The federal official...
PROTESTS
AFP

'Hold the line': Canada truckers dig in despite new police powers

Trucker-led protesters occupying the Canadian capital showed no sign of backing down Tuesday, despite a newly invoked state of emergency granting wide new powers to end their weeks-long protest over Covid rules. A day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, the truckers appeared undeterred -- if anything hardening their stance to move their big rigs into positions tougher to dislodge, with signs that read: "Hold the line." "Truckers are not going anywhere," said one protester who gave his name only as Tyler, sitting at the wheel of his truck parked outside parliament. Trudeau's move marks only the second time in Canadian history such emergency powers have been invoked in peacetime.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Key US-Canada bridge reopens, truckers still cripple Ottawa

A border crossing vital to US-Canada trade was operating again Monday after police ended a trucker blockade over Covid rules, but downtown Ottawa remained paralyzed by a swelling protest movement now in its third week. Ottawa has been the epicenter of protests with hundreds of trucks still blocking the downtown area, in what is now the third week of the movement.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
The Independent

Canada protests: Truckers agree to open one lane of Ambassador Bridge as Ontario declares state of emergency

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
PROTESTS
Vanity Fair

The Canada Anti-Vax Trucker Blockade Is Hitting U.S. Business Hard

As the movement of truckers protesting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate continues to blockade major cities and roadways, officials across Canada are considering drastic actions to shut down the protests. The so-called Freedom Convoy, which began in late January in Ottawa, has spread to Toronto and Quebec City, where bands of truck drivers have blocked traffic and curtailed business by parking their rigs in the middle of intersections. The anti-vax protesters have even shut down three major crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, most notably the Ambassador Bridge connecting Ontario to America’s major automotive hubs in Detroit. The bridge, which handles approximately a quarter of the traded materials between the two countries, is arguably the most important crossing along America’s northern border. On Friday afternoon, protesters agreed to open one lane of traffic on the bridge––a concession made hours before the Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction to end the five-day-old blockade. The injunction will take effect at 7 p.m. Friday, giving protesters time to heed warnings from police that they could face arrest if the Ambassador Bridge blockade continues into the night.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Geraldo Rivera
Person
Dagen Mcdowell
Person
Jeanine Pirro
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
Justin Trudeau
FOXBusiness

Canadian trucker protest: A day in the life

In the early morning hours on Friday, Ottawa’s Ambassador Bridge was quiet, with not many people in sight. Instead, the low hums of semi-trucks gently rattled the streets surrounding Canada’s Parliament. The Freedom Convoy has gained strength and numbers since the movement started nearly three weeks ago by...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

In a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation for niceness and rule-following, thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.Some urinated and parked on the National War Memorial. One danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. A number carried signs and flags with swastikas. In the aftermath of Canada s biggest pandemic protest to date, the demonstrators have found little sympathy in a country where more than 80% are vaccinated. Many people were outraged by some of the crude behavior.Prime Minister Justin...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Occupy Wall Street#Canada Truckers#Fox News Host#Democratic#Republican#White House#Canadian#Covid#Cnn
WSOC Charlotte

Japan eases border controls amid criticism as exclusionist

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan announced Thursday it will ease its tough COVID-19 border controls by increasing the number of people allowed to enter each day and reducing quarantine requirements following criticism that its current policy is unscientific and xenophobic. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the daily entry...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Is Trudeau losing his fight against truckers?

As anti-vaccine mandate protests drag on in Ottawa and spread to border crossings across the country, threatening trade, the Canadian prime minister is facing growing pressure to step in. Before they had reached the national capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred to the convoy of truckers and their like-minded supporters...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Intel
fox40jackson.com

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
POLITICO

American truckers distance from Canada protests

The vehicle blockades that have snarled North American supply chains, paralyzed Canada’s capital and inspired threats of a copycat convoy to Washington, D.C., may have started with truck drivers irate about mask and vaccine mandates. But the grievances of the protests’ biggest champions bear little similarity to the demands that U.S. truck drivers’ union reps and trade groups typically bring to Washington.
PROTESTS
The Independent

What happened to the GoFundMe for Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ truckers?

Crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has announced it is freezing millions of dollars raised in support of anti-vaxxer truckers in Canada and will instead refund donors in full, citing police reports of violence as the reason behind its decision.The “Freedom Convoy” of long-haul lorry drivers originally came together to protest a change to Covid-19 vaccine laws affecting their industry, undertaking an extraordinary 2,443-mile journey from Prince Rupert in the far west of British Columbia all the way across the country to Ottawa between 23-29 January to make their point.Prior to 15 January 2022, Canada’s lorry drivers were granted a federal exemption...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy