Rugby

Super League: Seven players banned after opening weekend fixtures

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven players have been handed bans after Super League's opening weekend. Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley and Reece Lyne, of Wakefield Trinity, have been banned for three games while Andre Savelio, of Hull FC,...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Scarlets: Tonga lock Sam Lousi signs new deal

Tonga lock Sam Lousi has signed a contract extension to stay at Scarlets. The 30-year-old has made 30 appearances for the west Wales team since joining them from New Zealand's Hurricances in 2019. "Sam has been an important member of our side this season and is a big part of...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
BBC

Willie Poching: Wakefield Trinity coach opens up high tackle crackdown debate

Coverage: Available from 19:00 GMT on Mondays on BBC iPlayer, with Monday night and Tuesday afternoon showings on BBC One/BBC Two. Rugby league authorities must consider how to balance player welfare and the impact on the spectacle within the new crackdown on high tackles, says Wakefield head coach Willie Poching.
The Independent

Man Utd charged for crowding referee after Lewis Dunk’s tackle on Anthony Elanga

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association for their reaction to Brighton captain Lewis Dunk’s challenge on Anthony Elanga.The Red Devils won Tuesday’s Premier League meeting 2-0 thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes on a night when the visitors were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.Dunk was initially booked for bringing down Elanga, only for it to be upgraded to a red after referee Peter Bankes was advised to check the pitchside monitor by video assistant referee Jarred Gillett.The official was harangued by United players following the initial incident and the FA...
BBC

Jamie Roberts: Wales and Lions centre set for Waratahs debut

Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts is set to make his Waratahs debut off the bench against Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific tournament on Friday. The 35-year-old left Dragons in January when his family emigrated to Sydney. Super Rugby Pacific includes the leading Australian and...
SB Nation

Ratings: Burton Albion 3-1 Bolton Wanderers

James Trafford - 4 Hid when Burton’s early aerial bombardment came. The Whites needed a confident presence in goal and Trafford didn’t offer it. At fault for Burton’s first, but grew into the game in the second half. As usual, was stronger going forwards than he was defensively.
The Guardian

Saracens complete £32m takeover with Francois Pienaar among investors

Saracens’ £32m takeover by a consortium including World Cup-winning captain Francois Pienaar has been completed. The Premiership club announced the takeover in October with Saracens owner Nigel Wray agreeing to sell his controlling stake in the club. A club statement said on Wednesday: “The board of Saracens Group Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced transaction regarding the refinancing of the group and the acquisition of a controlling stake in the group by Kimono House Limited.
BBC

Dover Athletic P-P Notts County

Dover's rearranged home game against Notts County in the National League has been postponed. Although the pitch at the Crabble Athletic Ground passed an inspection at lunchtime, the game was called off at about 14:30 GMT. The original fixture between the teams was called off because of a waterlogged pitch...
SB Nation

Spurs Women launch to third in WSL with 2-0 win at Birmingham City

Tottenham Hotspur Women roared to a 2-0 win over bottom of the table Birmingham City at St. Andrews on Sunday. Spurs got scrappy second half goals from Ashleigh Neville and Ria Percival to propel Spurs up to third in the WSL behind Arsenal and Chelsea, and setting up an important match at Reading in early March.
BBC

Alex Groves: Sale Sharks sign second row from Bristol Bears

Sale Sharks have signed second row Alex Groves from Bristol Bears on a long-term contract. The 21-year-old, born in South Africa but capped by England at Under-20 level, joins up with Sale immediately. Groves made his debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup in November, but he is yet to play...
BBC

John Bowler: Former Crewe Alexandra chairman dies, at 85

Former Crewe Alexandra chairman John Bowler MBE has died, just two days after marking his 85th birthday. Bowler first joined the Alex board at Gresty Road in 1980 before becoming chairman in 1987. In his time in charge, Crewe enjoyed success under manager Dario Gradi, reaching English football's second tier...
BBC

Coronavirus in the Premier League: 14 new positive tests in past week

The latest coronavirus testing rounds in the Premier League have found 14 new cases in the past week. That is down from the previous week's total of 22 positive tests. Between Monday 7 February and Sunday 13 February, 6,299 players and club staff were tested for Covid and there were 14 new positive tests.
The Independent

England vs Canada live stream: How to watch Arnold Clark Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

England play Canada tonight to kick off the Arnold Clark Cup, as Sarina Wiegman’s side step up their preparations ahead of a home Euros this summer. The Lionesses are facing Canada, Spain and Germany this week in the inaugural edition of the new international tournament, which is designed to give England more matches against top-ranked opposition. In Canada, England face the Olympic champions after Bev Priestman’s team defeated Sweden on penalties in Tokyo last August to win the gold medal. After a series of one-sided World Cup qualifiers earlier this season, the match is the perfect way for England to...
BBC

Stuart McCloskey: Ulster centre 'fighting' for Ireland return

Coverage: Live on BBC2 NI; available on the BBC iPlayer following transmission. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey says he is determined to add to his six Ireland caps since making his debut in 2016. Injury ruled the 29-year-old out of selection for this year's Six Nations squad but he is fit...
BBC

Semesa Rokoduguni: Bath winger given three-week ban after red card

Bath's former England winger Semesa Rokoduguni has been banned for an initial three-week period after being sent off at Wasps on Saturday. The 34-year-old admitted a charge of dangerous tackling after a high hit on Wasps centre Sam Spink in the first minute of the second half. Rokoduguni will have...
