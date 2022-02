The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has said that the idea his country will invade Ukraine is “insane”.His comments come as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Moscow was ready for talks with the US and Nato on limits for missile deployments and military transparency.It came after Russia announced it was pulling back some troops from exercises that have raised fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine.Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov on Tuesday rejected the suggestion that any invasion was or had been imminent.He said: “We don’t have any political, military, economic or whatever other reason to do that. The whole...

