ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Italy reports 28,630 coronavirus cases on Monday, 281 deaths

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcfpO_0eEAYNM600

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italy reported 28,630 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 51,959 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 281 from 191.

Italy has registered 151,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,050 on Monday, down from 16,060 a day earlier.

There were 63 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 66 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,173 from a previous 1,190.

Some 283,891 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 462,881, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Stefano Bernabei

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Britain#Milan#The Health Ministry
IFLScience

A Coronavirus May Be Behind Outbreak Of Mysterious Illness In UK Dogs

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak is currently sweeping through dogs in the United Kingdom – and experts suspect a coronavirus might be to blame. The illness, which is not the novel COVID-19 coronavirus we’ve all come to know and despise, has been increasingly reported since early 2022. With cases...
PETS
East Bay Times

Traveling to Italy during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Editor’s note: Coronavirus cases are in flux across the globe. Health officials caution that staying home is the best way to stem transmission until you’re fully vaccinated. Below is information on what to know if you still plan to travel, last updated on February 9. If you’re planning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Red alerts put on travel to Mexico from the US

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put Mexico on its highest travel advisory list.The American nation is now classified as a “Level 4” destination, meaning “very high risk” from Covid infections. If people do have to travel they should be “up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines”, according to CDC advice.Mexico is one of dozens of other destinations that are now a very high travel risk due to coronavirus. The travel advice map is predominantly red, with more than 120 countries with “high risk”  warnings. Red countries include those with more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 people over...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Italy tightens vaccine rules for travellers

Covid vaccinations now allow access to Italian hotels, restaurants and public transport - but only if the most recent jab is no more than six months old.New rules in Italy will remain in place until at least 15 March.The UK is on Italy’s “List D” along with the US, Canada, Japan, Australia and other countries regarded as medium risk.British visitors who have been double jabbed (or had a single dose of the Janssen vaccine) are able to enter Italy on production of proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test result. The government in Rome simply asks for: “Completion of...
TRAVEL
Reuters

EU investigates reports of menstrual disorders after mRNA COVID shots

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency's safety committee said on Friday it was reviewing reports of heavy menstrual bleeding and absence of menstruation from women who had received COVID vaccines from Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE)and Moderna (MRNA.O). The assessment was in view of reports of menstrual disorders after receiving...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Health authorities in Denmark said Friday that they were considering “winding down” the country’s coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to anymore residents at risk of severe COVID-19. The Danish Health Authority said in a statement outlining its reasoning that the third infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

315K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy