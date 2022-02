We mentioned on Monday that conservative America has a new chew toy in a new filing by snipe-hunting prosecutor John Durham, who was tasked by Bill Barr with blowing enough squid ink to obscure all those chickens that everybody knew would come to roost on and around the former inhabitants of Camp Runamuck. There is still great feasting and celebrating in those precincts. But here in the real world, the whole thing is coming apart at every nail, as my favourite living Canadian once put it. And, after what Charlie Savage has done to it in the New York Times, I’d advise anyone interested to get clear, because the whole structure is about to come down.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO