Op-Ed: Prudent budgeting in a crazy year

Houston-based ConocoPhillips is proposing to drill in the Arctic in a field known as Willow, inside the heavily guarded 23-million-acre National Petroleum Reserve on the Alaskan North Slope. Inside Climate News reports that climate advocates say the project is incompatible with President Joe Biden’s goal of setting the nation on a path to net-zero carbon emissions. Jeremy Lieb, attorney at Earthjustice, said, “We’ve been clear from the beginning that it’s an unacceptable project.” Environmentalists who note the planet is rapidly warming are calling on Biden to reject the proposal. The Texas corporation worked diligently with the Trump administration to fast track the project, but an Alaskan federal judge vacated the project’s approval in August, sending the Willow project back to the drawing board.
