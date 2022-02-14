Op-Ed: Prudent budgeting in a crazy year

Imagine being a teacher. You pour your heart into your work, spend hours and hours preparing to provide the best education possible for your students, frequently spend your own money for supplies and continuing education, and you lose sleep at night worrying about your students’ well-being. Then elected officials come after you for being a “bad actor,” a “radical,” or accuse you of “political indoctrination.” And then they throw you and your district under the proverbial bus to promote an ideological agenda, abusing their position of power to push out of state interests.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO