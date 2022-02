The U.S. Air Force reached initial operating capability on its latest infrared search and track pod integrated on the F-15C Eagle, Jan. 21, 2022. The IRST pod, known as the Legion Pod, is a sensor that uses the infrared spectrum to help pilots to track and engage enemy aircraft in environments, where traditional radar technology is denied. The pod also provides a way of monitoring enemy aircraft from extended ranges that normally go undetected, boosting the effectiveness of the F-15C and its ability to dominate the battlespace.

