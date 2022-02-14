Consumers Believe Brand Loyalty is NOT About Discounts and Perks

Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today released “11 key things consumers expect from their brand experiences today,” a new report offering deep insights into customer expectations for B2C brand experiences. The report looks at everything from expected customer service response times and preferred communication channels to just how integral CX is to brand loyalty. Surveying more than 2,000 consumers from the U.S. and the UK, Emplifi found that 86 percent of consumers will leave a brand they were once loyal to after only two to three bad customer service experiences. Sixty-three percent of the survey participants confirmed they would leave a brand because of poor customer experience, and 49 percent admitted they had left a company they were loyal to in the past 12 months for that reason.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO