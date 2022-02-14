ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Consumers Believe Brand Loyalty is NOT About Discounts and Perks

By Editor
thecustomer.net
 2 days ago

Beloved Brands Bring Personalization, Transparency and Consistent, Quality Goods and Services to All Aspects of the Customer Experience. Redpoint Global, a leading software provider that helps brands deliver revenue-generating, personalized customer experiences, today announced new research revealing trends in brand loyalty and implications around customer experience management. Conducted by Dynata, the...

thecustomer.net

Comments / 0

Related
BizReport.com

Reports ID Changing Consumer Thoughts About Brands

According to a new Redpoint Global report customer loyalty is tied more to personalization and the impression by consumers that brands know and understand them than price. Their survey of more than 1,000 people found that 64% prefer buying from businesses that “know them” and that about one-third (34%) are willing to pay more for products from brands they feel know their likes. Additionally, researchers found that about half (49%) are more likely to buy from brands who do personalization well, 52% like brands to offer relevant recommendations, and 44% prefer brands that make in-store and online navigation simpler.
ECONOMY
The Drum

Why brands need to connect with consumers more than ever

Marketing isn’t about solely promoting your product anymore. It’s about showing up authentically in the right place in a way that connects with how consumers feel about the world around them. From mental health and physical well-being, to sustainability and how they shop online, brands will need to change course and match these behaviors if they want to be successful in 2022.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Loyalty#Customer Loyalty#Discounts#U S Consumers#Customer Data
chainstoreage.com

Survey: Bad customer experience kills brand loyalty quickly

It doesn’t take many bad service experiences to turn a loyal customer against your brand. According to a new survey of more than 2,000 consumers from the U.S. and the U.K. from customer experience technology provider Emplifi, 86% of respondents will leave a brand they were once loyal to after only two to three bad customer service experiences. Roughly half (49%) of respondents have left a brand they were previously loyal to in the last 12 months due to poor customer service.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The cultural element that drives profitability

The pandemic has taught us many things about improving the customer experience. One of those lessons is how important experiences rooted in empathy have become. While many business leaders have been discussing this concept for both the employee and customer experience, we’ve reached a pivotal point in its evolution. As organizations realize the opportunity for empathy to be a force multiplier in their business success, it has moved beyond being a nice-to-have and become a differentiator.
ECONOMY
chainstoreage.com

Survey: The key to brand loyalty is…

Most consumers are only loyal to a limited number of brands, so understanding what drives brand loyalty is key. According to a new survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers sponsored by customer experience software vendor Redpoint Global, about two-thirds (65%) of respondents say they love fewer than three brands, and an additional 9% claim not to “love” even a single brand.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

How This Western Brand Became the ‘Best Growth Story’ in Retail By Using a Store-First Approach to Target Consumers

Boot Barn is not just for cowboys anymore. According to Jim Conroy, the CEO of the boot and outdoor retailer, half of the company’s explosive growth over the last year can be attributed to reaching new customers. This was achieved via a broader product assortment, targeting marketing campaigns and a shift in brand aesthetic. “We don’t only have to go after a pure Western customer, somebody who works on a ranch, rides horses and attends rodeos,” Conroy said in an interview with FN. “[We’re selling] merchandise that almost anybody could could wear, regardless of whether you’re a Western customer specifically.” As such, Boot...
RETAIL
Retail Wire

Past purchases are no indication of current or future brand loyalty

New research finds low levels of perceived loyalty by consumers towards brands and concludes that at least some brands are confusing repeat purchasing with loyalty. The joint research, “The Loyalty Paradox: How to Create Connected Experiences That Keep Customers Returning,” from UK-based digital consultancy Kin + Carta and first-party customer data providers Edit, argues brands should create a balanced scorecard that looks at purchase RFV (recency, frequency, value), alongside key engagement measures, such as:
ECONOMY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Will price inflation push consumers to turn to store brands?

What's the difference between a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese and Cub's Essential Everyday version?. About $0.62, a few ingredients and an emotional connection to the signature blue box that Kraft has cultivated for decades. Inflation is expected to test many consumers' allegiance to brands that charge more for...
BUSINESS
Supermarket News

Survey: Consumers demand deeper transparency from food brands, retailers

While the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted America's grocery-shopping patterns, consumers continue to care deeply about transparency — and favor food brands and retailers that share information readily. But as new research by FMI–The Food Industry Association and NielsenIQ reveals, shopper perspectives on transparency have evolved, running much deeper and broader than just a few years ago.
RETAIL
Advertising Age

How brands can win Black consumers’ hearts, minds—and wallets

Black consumers are an economic force—but not reckoned with as such. Black buying power is growing fast—from $910 billion in 2019 to a projected $1.7 trillion in 2030. At the same time, Black consumers are willing to pay up to 20 percent more for the right products and services that meet their needs, and more than 80 percent of Black survey respondents said they were willing to switch brands. Yet for decades, Black consumers have been regularly overlooked by many companies that have failed to see them as a priority demographic.
ECONOMY
newmilfordspectrum.com

The Thing About Branding That Successful Companies Understand

Jeff Hoffman, Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, has been involved in branding some of the most successful dot-com startups in history, including Priceline, Booking.com and uBid.com. The name of the game, he says, is scale. And to get there, he says, “There are things you’ve got to do right...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarketSource, Inc., Debuts “AskMe,” an Innovative Virtual Experience That Connects Consumers with Brand Experts That Are Available 24/7

AskMe’s brand experts use live video to assist with in-store product questions, as well as post-sale installations, activations, customer service issues and more. MarketSource, Inc., today announced the debut of AskMe, an innovative customer-engagement solution connecting consumers that are in-store, at home and on-the-go with live brand experts to assist with a variety of customer needs pre- and post-sale.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

86 Percent of Consumers Will Leave a Brand They Trusted After Only Two Poor Customer Experiences

Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today released “11 key things consumers expect from their brand experiences today,” a new report offering deep insights into customer expectations for B2C brand experiences. The report looks at everything from expected customer service response times and preferred communication channels to just how integral CX is to brand loyalty. Surveying more than 2,000 consumers from the U.S. and the UK, Emplifi found that 86 percent of consumers will leave a brand they were once loyal to after only two to three bad customer service experiences. Sixty-three percent of the survey participants confirmed they would leave a brand because of poor customer experience, and 49 percent admitted they had left a company they were loyal to in the past 12 months for that reason.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Study: Consumers Seek, But Don't Find, Understanding From Brands

There’s a huge gulf between what consumers expect from brands, and the perceived reality of what consumers get. In fact, only 13% of respondents in a new study by Atlantic Brand Partners feel more empowered by brands today than they did two years ago. With regard to the brand-consumer...
ECONOMY
drugstorenews.com

Study reports consumers expect brands to go the extra mile with safety standards

According to research from Qualtrics, 30% of consumers started purchasing from new brands during the past 18 months because they liked new safety measures adopted and 22% stopped shopping with a brand because they felt the health and safety measures were insufficient. Consumers’ expectations of the companies they do business...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Giving discounts will bite ya — use them with caution

People love a discount; and if you’re a customer, it looks so simple — the price goes down by 20%, and you get a good deal. As a retailer or startup, however, the math ain’t in your favor. Let’s walk through it. Imagine you’re running a...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Annex Cloud And Bazaarvoice Partnership Enables Brands To Create Omnichannel Loyalty Programs That Reward Their Customers And Drive Growth

Global brands can now reward conversion-boosting behaviors and create a powerful advocacy engine. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced customer retention software and loyalty management solutions today announces a partnership with Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions. The partnership combines Annex Cloud’s best-of-breed loyalty software with Bazaarvoice’s industry-leading user-generated content solutions, enabling brands to engage customers across the entire lifecycle, generate and amplify more conversion-boosting content, and reward loyal customers for sharing their reviews, answers, recommendations, and more to accelerate growth.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy