Is there anything better than a beautiful sunny walk on the beach with your four-legged fur baby?. If you do not own a dog, just look at the dog-people and the smile on their faces and the smiles are doubled when they're both walking on the beach. The dogs love it and of course, humans love it. I have three dogs and one of my dogs loves the beach so much.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 26 MINUTES AGO