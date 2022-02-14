ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

7 Best Bottled-in-Bond bourbons

By The Bourbon Flight
lanereport.com
 2 days ago

To be considered Bottled-in-Bond the whiskey must be aged for at least four years in a federally...

www.lanereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
winemag.com

Old Overholt Bottled-in-Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

Look for mellow vanilla scented with a hint of red fruit. The palate is light and toasty, channeling oatmeal cookie, toasted bread, vanilla wafers. The finish is long and relatively fiery, adding a malty note and flicker of lemon peel. Kara Newman. rating. 93. Price. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
DRINKS
96.1 The Breeze

If You Use Bottled Wing Sauces, These Are the Best

There are some things that folks in Western New York love. No matter how good or bad, we always love the Bills. We love our Fish Frys, and Beef on Weck. And above all, we LOVE our wings. Outside of Western New York, it's no secret that Buffalonians LOVE their chicken wings. It’s also no secret that the sauce is what makes the wings.
BUFFALO, NY
lanereport.com

Best bourbons to try before you kick the bucket

No one knows when our ticket will be punched, so why not live it to the fullest. Below is a list of current and out-of-production bourbon’s that should be on any bourbon lover’s bucket list. Don’t spend too much time dreaming and let life pass you by. How...
DRINKS
Robb Report

The 17 Best Bottles of Premium Vodka to Buy Right Now

Although vodka has been with us ever since the 12th century, when it was first distilled in Russia by Viatka monks, it wasn’t until 1951 that the United States government finally recognized it as a separate spirit. Even then, this clear elixir that forms the base for some of today’s most popular cocktails was given short shrift by being stoically defined as “…neutral spirits so distilled or so treated after distillation with charcoal or other materials, as to be without distinctive character, aroma, taste, or color.” But more recently—on May 4, 2020, to be precise—the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Williams
crbjbizwire.com

Striped Pig Bourbon Awarded Gold Medal From The Fifty Best

New York, NY, (February 1, 2022) – The Fifty Best has once again shined its spotlight on bourbon whiskey by hosting a tasting where 31 contenders were evaluated for the distinguished “Best Bourbon” awards for 2022. The Fifty Best is very pleased to announce that Striped Bourbon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foxlexington.com

New Lexington experience lets your craft your own bottle of bourbon, rye

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Looking for something new to do? Distillery District Bottlers in Lexington is offering a new experience for you and at least 6 friends. Experience the life of a master distiller and create a bottle of bourbon or rye that is all your own. The experience comes with a tour and tasting to help inspire your personal bottle.
LEXINGTON, KY
TrendHunter.com

Bootlegger-Inspired Bourbon Collections

George Remus, a German-born lawyer who was successful in the bootlegging business during the initial stages of Prohibition, may have passed away 70 years ago now, but his spirit will continue to live on in the form of a brand new bourbon collection released by George Remus Bourbon in order to commemorate National Bootlegger's Day.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Value#Bottled#Whiskey#Old Fitzgerald#100 Proof#Food Drink#Beverages
lanereport.com

New Release: ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil Bourbon

Breckenridge Distillery announced the second release of their highly anticipated and limited-edition beer-barrel whiskey, ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil, for this Valentine’s Day. Produced in collaboration with Breckenridge Brewery, series two of ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil brings the unique flavors of coffee and coconut. As the...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: American Highway Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by American Highway Bourbon. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
BARDSTOWN, KY
drinkhacker.com

Review: Barrell Gold Label Bourbon

Barrell has lately been finding lots of different ways to show off its stocks of older Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee bourbons. For starters, some has been finding its way into their standard Batch blends, which has likely contributed to the consistently high quality of that line in recent years. The introduction of the Gray Labels in 2018 became a home for some of the most prized and well-aged bourbon parcels, none of which has been bottled younger than 15 years. I didn’t think Barrell could move more upmarket than that, or needed to, but at the close of 2021 they dropped their newest, super premium offering, Gold Label. Here are the deets:
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lanereport.com

New Release: Crux Fermentation Project Straight Bourbon Whiskey

This straight bourbon whiskey is the latest chapter in our quest for fermented perfection from Crux Fermentation. In partnership with Pursuit Distilling Co., we have crafted a unique whiskey, inspired by the best bourbons, ryes, and single malts from around the world. The result is layered and distinct, featuring black...
DRINKS
lanereport.com

New Release: Angel’s Envy Rye Whiskey Finished in Ice Cider Casks

“The flavor profile of this whiskey is very unique – the spiciness of the rye is balanced by the fruity sweetness from the ice cider casks, and there’s a crispness that is really distinct. We’ve never seen a whiskey finished in ice cider casks before, so we’re excited to introduce this finish as part of our Cellar Collection,” said Kyle Henderson, Angel’s Envy Distillery Production Manager.
LOUISVILLE, KY
liquor.com

Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Review

Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey lives up to its designation with a bold flavor profile and a smoothness that belies its high proof. It might be a little sweet and even medicinal-tasting for bourbon superfans, but it’s still a reliable and affordable choice that’s especially great in cocktails.
DRINKS
lanereport.com

New Release: I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask Reserve

The I.W. Harper brand is introducing a new spirit to its timeless collection: Cabernet Cask Reserve. This Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in Cabernet Casks joins the line-up of the brand’s original Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and the 15-Year-Old expression. Seven years after the brand’s relaunch, I.W. Harper is...
KENTUCKY STATE
liquor.com

Kentucky Owl Confiscated Bourbon Review

Kentucky Owl Confiscated Bourbon is a pricey bottle shrouded in mystery. But while the lack of information about its origins might dissuade some hardcore bourbon fans, it’s undeniably an excellent whiskey, almost perfectly balanced, with a sweetness anchored by enough dry oak and spice to please fans of both styles.
DRINKS
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon chicken can be found on Chinese takeout menus and mall food courts across the country. But did you know it actually got its name from Bourbon Street in New Orleans? Whether you’re serving it Mardi Gras-style or with an Asian twist, this flavorful chicken dish is simply delicious and incredibly easy to make. Give these Bourbon Chicken Bites a try when you’re craving something that tastes like perfection!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mashed

This Is How Bourbon Is Really Made

Not everyone loves a smooth glass of Kentucky bourbon. That distinct flavor is one you'll either love or hate — but if you love it, there's a good chance you'll love it forever, and you'll be a stalwart whiskey drinker for life. And more and more drinkers are jumping on the bourbon train these days; in fact, some might say that there's a "bourbon boom" occurring, with bourbon production and demand at its highest in decades.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy