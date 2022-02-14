7 Best Bottled-in-Bond bourbons

Barrell has lately been finding lots of different ways to show off its stocks of older Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee bourbons. For starters, some has been finding its way into their standard Batch blends, which has likely contributed to the consistently high quality of that line in recent years. The introduction of the Gray Labels in 2018 became a home for some of the most prized and well-aged bourbon parcels, none of which has been bottled younger than 15 years. I didn’t think Barrell could move more upmarket than that, or needed to, but at the close of 2021 they dropped their newest, super premium offering, Gold Label. Here are the deets:

