Gentleman Farmer introduces 7 sustainable products for men

Did you know plastic pollution is on track to double by 2030? Addressing it is an urgent matter, particularly when it comes to the ocean, where millions of tons of plastic waste are dumped every year, infiltrating the ecosystem and causing harm to wildlife. There is a glimmer of hope, though: The beauty industry, which is among the world’s largest polluters (one-third of single-use plastic in the ocean comes directly from personal care), is finally making moves toward confronting its role in the ocean plastic pollution problem. Preexisting brands are recalibrating, pledging to use less plastic and making their offerings more sustainable. And then there are the eco-conscious newcomers introducing innovative strategies from the ground up. One such brand challenging conventions and helping set new precedents with its closed-loop system is new body care brand Uni, launching today, which has received $4 million in seed funding led by Ashton Kutcher's SoundWaves.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO