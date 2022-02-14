TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 14-20): ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Walking Dead’ & More

Midge Maisel is a winner. She's a magnetic motormouth with endless charm and a direct line to even the most cynical funny bones. As the series title indicates, she's gifted with the undeniable ability to leave both friends and strangers stunned, with nothing to do but marvel at the sheer force of her. It only takes a few moments of her dazzle to realize why Joel (Michael Zegen) first fell in love with her, why Susie (Alex Borstein) took a special interest in her talents, and why even one of the world's most beloved comedians Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) can't seem to keep away. And therein lies the problem of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The show's greatest asset has too often doubled as a notable flaw: Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is destined for greatness and no matter how enormous the obstacle, there's little doubt that she'll quickly surmount it.

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO