TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 14-20): ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Walking Dead’ & More

Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 14-20):...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Primetimer

Amazon unveils The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Season 4 poster

Here's the description for Season 4, premiering Feb. 18: “It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

7 Shows Like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Watch If You Miss The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

If you can believe it, the last time we heard from the fast-talking women over at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it was 2019. We've now somehow found ourselves in 2022, and Season 4 of Mrs. Maisel is just around the corner. Amazon Prime Video will release the new season on February 18, and it's been such a long wait that a few more days doesn't really make much of a difference, but if you're still looking for something to guide you through the home stretch, we have some recommendations.
TV SERIES
/Film

The Weird Connection Between The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel And Rosemary's Baby

What does a period comedy-drama about a housewife turned stand-up comic have in common with a psychological horror about a housewife groomed by a Satanic cult? That's the riddle at the center of a minuscule but fascinating link between the hit Amazon Prime series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Rosemary's Baby." Sure, both use the deceptive bliss of domestic life as ground-zero for some unorthodox shakeups. Not to mention both heroines have the misfortune of being saddled with boys for husbands, though we will grant Joel Maisel's arc is not without some serious growth and redemption (Guy Woodhouse, on the other hand, remains a top-grade douchebag). But there's also a big difference in tone that the story of Miriam "Midge" Maisel summons in contrast to Rosemary Woodhouse's yearning for a child, as evidenced in the lopsided ratio of laughs to grimaces that either has.
TV SERIES
Telegraph

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, series 4 episode 1 & 2 review: mediocre Midge is the show’s weakest link

There is a conundrum at the heart of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon Prime Video’s comedy about Jewish former-housewife embarking on a new career in 1950s New York, which is now back for its fourth series (these American shows do like to drag on). The main character is Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and she’s a stand-up comic. Yet she is the least funny person here.
TV SERIES
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Kanye and 'From'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah chart Kanye West's fascinating journey over 20 years in the new multipart documentary, "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," which is being rolled out in installments on Netflix. In part one, hitting Netflix on Wednesday, Ye is not yet famous and trying to make a name for himself, while his friends document his every move and his sweet relationship with his late mother Donda before his life changed with the release of "College Dropout" in 2004. Also coming to Netflix on Wednesday is a new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," in which Leatherface returns after 50 years to terrorize some new unlucky souls starring "Eighth Grade" breakout Elsie Fisher.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Moms Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron Share the 'Truth' Behind Their Authentic Performances (Exclusive)

The new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will take Midge and Joel's careers in directions their mothers, Rose Weissman and Shirley Maisel, could never have predicted. When brought to life by Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron, the two characters have an incredible authenticity that has reminded millions of viewers of their own parents or relatives. In an interview with PopCulture.com, the two stars spilled the secrets behind their performances and teased Season 4.
TV & VIDEOS
attractionsmagazine.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has arrived at New York City’s Plaza Hotel

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” television show became a sensation on Prime Video, and now New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel lets fans experience the glamour of Midge’s life, 1950s style. The show’s leading lady, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, rose from housewife to household name with her edgy comedy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
/Film

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Review: It's Finally Time To Unravel Midge's Flaws

Midge Maisel is a winner. She's a magnetic motormouth with endless charm and a direct line to even the most cynical funny bones. As the series title indicates, she's gifted with the undeniable ability to leave both friends and strangers stunned, with nothing to do but marvel at the sheer force of her. It only takes a few moments of her dazzle to realize why Joel (Michael Zegen) first fell in love with her, why Susie (Alex Borstein) took a special interest in her talents, and why even one of the world's most beloved comedians Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) can't seem to keep away. And therein lies the problem of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The show's greatest asset has too often doubled as a notable flaw: Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is destined for greatness and no matter how enormous the obstacle, there's little doubt that she'll quickly surmount it.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

With Season 4 set to premiere on Friday, Feb. 18, fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel can now step into Midge’s world at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. The NYC landmark has been transformed into an interactive experience, meaning you can take in afternoon high tea with Midge-inspired delights, or fully immerse yourself by staying in a Plaza hotel suite inspired by the Emmy award-winning show. Ready to hop into glamorous 1960s New York? Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to experience all the Amazon Prime Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Plaza Hotel pop-up has to offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Premiere Reminds Us That a Voice Is a Powerful Thing | Review

Editor's note: The below review contains spoilers for the Season 4 premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Last season on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) was soaring the skies on cloud nine as the opening act for the fictional pop star Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) until it all came crashing down on her in a pretty humiliating scene played out on the tarmac as Shy jets off to the European leg of the tour. “Rumble on the Wonder Wheel” opens mere minutes after Shy’s manager Reggie (Sterling K. Brown) booted them from the tour and left them out in the literal cold with a caravan of yellow cabs hauling Midge’s impressive collection of wardrobe pieces back home.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Winter TV Watch List: Mickey Mouse and Mrs. Maisel Return (And So Does Leatherface)

Some weeks it seems like the streamers really are catering to every demographic. How else can you explain a single week that sees both the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” franchises making long overdue returns? There’s also a new Adam Scott show that makes returning to the office an even creepier experience, a dramatic retelling of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and animated adventures starring Mickey Mouse and Cuphead. See? Every demographic dutifully covered.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Alex Borstein Teases When She Would Leave 'Family Guy' (Exclusive)

Family Guy started its 20th season in September, and Alex Borstein has been there since the beginning as the voice of Lois Griffin. There is no end in sight for the Seth MacFarlane-created show, which has already been renewed for a 21st season. While chatting with PopCulture.com to tease The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, Borstein said she saw no reason for Family Guy to end as long as the writing continues to be funny.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022 from 'Borat' to 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Prime Video is headed into February with tons of exciting content, including a brand new romantic comedy just in time for Valentine’s Day, a thrilling action series, and the fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The platform also has plenty of movies and TV shows, both new and old alike, arriving on the platform this month.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Rachel Brosnahan is Bringing Down the House in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel:’ Season 4

Valentine’s Day may be in our rear-view mirrors, but there’s still plenty of love in the air when it comes to the newest terrific titles hitting your favorite streaming platforms this week. Luckily, it’s Woman Crush Wednesday, which means that today is the perfect day to show some extra affection for the amazing ladies who help make the latest big movies and shows as fantastic as they are. This week, we’re going all-out to celebrate a wonderful woman who has had a major impact in the entertainment industry over the past 13 years of her career, especially when it comes to the, well, marvelous leading performance for which she is best known. So, without further ado, give it up for your newest WCW, the remarkable Rachel Brosnahan!
TV & VIDEOS

