SOUTH CHINA SEA — “Go the extra mile, even if you’re not asked to,” Logistics Specialist 1st Class Zachary Love’s father often told him. Love is from Rocky Mount and is currently assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. He said his largest influence on how he acts in the Navy is his father.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO