ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota to bolster state patrol presence on Minneapolis highways to fight crime and speeding

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeZ6K_0eEASKUf00

Starting tonight, anyone driving on Minneapolis freeways will see more Minnesota State Patrol troopers as the agency looks to crackdown on speeding and criminal activity.

The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic effort will take place over the next 10 days as patrols begin their lookout for excessive speeding and criminal activity along Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and 694. Additional officers will be out from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

"Some drivers are speeding for no reason, while others are fleeing police after committing a crime," Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, said in a press release. "These HEAT patrols will increase our presence on the freeways so we can stop speeders and catch criminals who attempt to escape."

Road patrols won't be alone in their efforts either, as helicopters will be in the air to assist with any possible attempts to flee police.

"If you don't pull over we're going to find you with our aviation assets," Langer said.

Speeding has run rampant during the pandemic, causing fatalities on the road to skyrocket, even with stay-at-home orders in place. As a result, 2020 set a record for the most highway deaths in a year and the most since 2007, The Associated Press reported.

In 2021 driving didn't get much better, and in Minneapolis, street racing became a serious issue, causing several Minnesotans to lose their lives.

The announcement of additional patrols comes after a meeting last week with Minnesota Police Chiefs and Sheriffs associations. The meeting looked at how to utilize state resources to address crime in local communities.

The area that state troopers will now be patrolling for over the next week has seen an increase in crime, and officers will also look to impact those rising rates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCCO News Talk 830

FBI looking for kidnapping suspect

According to a tweet by the bureau this morning, investigators believe Derrick Fasig kidnapped Azaria Sandifer at gunpoint in north Minneapolis yesterday and both may now be heading to Wisconsin in a gray 2005 Chevy Tahoe with license plate HSZ-193.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Crime#The Associated Press#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy