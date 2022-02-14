ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Liberia Kicks off Bicentennial Celebrating Arrival of Black Americans

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROVIA (Reuters) - President George Weah on Monday called on Liberians to embrace unity and reconciliation as he launched year-long celebrations of the bicentennial of the arrival of the first free Black Americans in 1822. The former slaves arrived in Providence Island, now the capital Monrovia, in 1822, as...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 12

Related
AOL Corp

'African Americans are not as far removed from the continent': Feeling seen, understood in Ghana

I had a transformative experience in Ghana. I visited the African country in 2019 and at that point, I had the privilege of visiting more than 10 other countries in the continent. But there was something intangible in Ghana that blew me away. It was the most earnest sense of welcome I had ever felt. I enjoyed everyday experiences, but it was also history lessons that I never learned in more than 15 years of formal education.
LIFESTYLE
fortcampbell-courier.com

Celebrating achievements, historical impacts of Black Americans

February is a time to celebrate the achievements of Black Americans and recognize the positive impact they have had on the history of the United States and the Department of Defense. Black people have fought in every U.S. war, from the Revolution to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Ninety...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
caribbeantoday.com

Caribbean-American Legislators Celebrate Black History Month

NEW YORK, New York – In recognition of Black History Month 2022 and its theme of Black health and wellness, Caribbean American legislators in New York are celebrating the “contributions, triumphs and tribulations” of Blacks who have shaped the United States and those who continue to do so.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Weah
Person
Joe Biden
Upworthy

Igbo landing: Remembering enslaved Africans who chose death over slavery by walking into the ocean

Faced with the reality of being slaves in a foreign land, Igbo people chose death as they walked into the ocean and drowned, while still chained to each other. It was one of the first documented acts of rebellion from the people of Africa against white slave traders. It was the year 1803, and 75 West Africans, with a majority of them being Igbo, were sold for $100 each to John Couper and Thomas Spalding. The Igbo tribe, hailing from Nigeria, were believed to be industrious, independent, and proud of their work. John Couper and Thomas Spalding 'bought' the Igbo people with the intention of taking them to work on plantations in Simons Island in the US. They were packed onto a slave ship but as the ship neared Georgia, Igbo people rebelled and took over the ship, killing the captain and some of the crew. The ship ran aground in Dunbar Creek, off St. Simons Island in Georgia, according to Mother Jones.
SOCIETY
TravelNoire

Have You Heard Of The Afro-Caucasians In Eastern Europe?

Afro-Abkhazians are a group of Black Caucasians that occupy Eastern Europe in the Abkhazia region. Located in the Caucasus mountains, along the Black Sea, Afro Abkhazians have historically called the border between Russia and Georgia home. While there’s no argument that this population of Afro-Caucasians exists, historians disagree on how...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Civil Unrest#Sierra Leone#Racism#Black Americans#Reuters#Liberians
TravelNoire

Dominican Black History: Meet Sebastián Lemba, The First Anti-Slavery Rebel Leader In The Americas

Haiti is one of the most emblematic countries in the Americas for being the first to constitute a republic of formerly enslaved Black people, after a bloody revolution led by Toussaint Louverture and Jean-Jacques Dessalines in 1791. However, 150 years earlier, in the neighboring Dominican Republic, a man emerged who would also go down in Dominican Black history, becoming known as one of the greatest anti-slavery leaders in the Americas.
SOCIETY
BBC

Swahili's bid to become a language for all of Africa

With more than 200 million speakers, Swahili, which originated in East Africa, is one of the world's 10 most widely spoken languages and, as Priya Sippy writes, there is a renewed push for it to become the continent's lingua franca. "It's high time we move from the coloniser's language." This...
AFRICA
gonomad.com

Uganda: Visiting Friends in Kampala

It was Christmas time, holidays, snow, and city lights twinkling under the rhythm of “White Christmas.” Family dinners and woods in the …Well, not!. In the beginning, this trip seemed like an expedition. We were going to Africa during the pandemic!. The plane was full of young...
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

The Women Dedicating Their Work to the Wellbeing of Ghana’s Head Porters

As a young girl, Janet Abobigu lived with her family in a single room of a compound house in Ghana’s Ashanti region, about 150 miles northwest of the country’s capital city, Accra. Abobigu dreamed of studying fashion, but her parents had no money to send her to secondary school. So at age 16, Abobigu went to work as a kayayei, a type of female porter who carries everything from sachets of water to baskets of cassava on her head, often hired by others and working as independent contractors. “Kayayoo work is both tedious, and I would say, dangerous,” says Abobigu. “Even when I was carrying the smallest of onions, it was so heavy. I felt like my neck would break.”
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
Indy100

48 words that Americans say wrong

There are a number of theories that try to explain the reason Brits and Americans speak English so differently. As the American colonies gained their independence from Great Britain and became the US, they grew and integrated into different cultures. So, Americans and the Brits developed linguistic differences. General phrases that already existed in British English changed. For example, minced beef became ground beef.
U.K.
AFP

End of the road in Colombia for Escobar's 'cocaine' hippos?

More than 100 African hippos descended from fewer than a handful imported as exotic pets by drug lord Pablo Escobar, face an uncertain future in Colombia. After the government added Escobar's so-called "cocaine" hippos Friday to a list of "introduced, invasive species," experts say killing them may be the only viable option. From the few individuals once housed at Escobar's Hacienda Napoles estate, the hippos' numbers have ballooned, with 130 now roaming free north of Bogota around the Magdalena River. Officials say the grazing giants, endemic to sub-Saharan Africa, threaten local wildlife and humans living along the river, whom they have already come into conflict with.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Meet Shep-en-Isis: Scientists reconstruct the face of a female mummy who died 2,600 years ago, revealing she was 'probably a beautiful young lady' despite having a set of protruding teeth

A forensic reconstruction of the face of a female mummy who died about 2,600 years ago reveals a 'beautiful young lady' with deep brown eyes and slightly protruding upper teeth. Scientists have spent months creating the reconstruction of what they call the most famous Egyptian mummy in Switzerland known as...
SCIENCE
phillytrib.com

Beating, blinding of Black war hero was sadistic

Next week on Feb. 12, it will be exactly 76 years to the very day that 26-year old decorated war hero Sgt. Isaac Woodard — while in full military uniform- was beaten so viciously and so brutally by white Police Chief Lynwood Shull and other white cops in Batesburg, S.C., that he was knocked unconscious, critically injured, and permanently blinded when they used blackjacks to repeatedly bash him in the face and repeatedly gouge both his eye sockets.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy