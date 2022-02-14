ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL v. Snyder has begun

By Rick Snider
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125gzR_0eEARLPb00

The NFL is preparing to fight Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. But, to what end?

Two revealing moves during Super Bowl week showed the NFL's patience with the owner is exhausted. First, the NFL overrode the team's announcement it would investigate itself over accusations against Snyder during a House roundtable that included one direct allegation of sexual misconduct. The league quickly said it was investigating the team , not the team itself.

It was a sharp reveal that the NFL was upset with Snyder, especially because of the league's long-standing tradition of no controversy during Super Bowl week.

But, the showstopper came hours before Sunday's game when Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio said during the NBC pregame show , "There is a sense among ownership that the time has come for Dan Snyder to move on."

Forget mic drop – that's a nuclear countdown.

The NFL is all about backroom politics and those moves were calculated. They were the first to either suspend Snyder or force a sale. After botching the first investigation into the team by demanding no written report, the NFL's credibility was vaporized. Sanctions were minor and Snyder was simply told to stay out of sight for a while.

The NFL can't hide anymore now that a House committee is demanding documents. Everything will come out unless Snyder is sent packing and the NFL knows it. The league loves living in dark corners and politicians grandstanding on NFL graves is the last thing the league wants.

But, here's the big problem – the NFL fears Snyder retaliation if ordered to sell. It resembles the days of Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis suing the NFL repeatedly whenever clashing with fellow owners. Yet, Davis was at least an NFL lifer who wouldn't seek the league's demise. Snyder is just a rich guy who has no football acumen, even after 23 years. He has no true allies among fellow owners, not even Dallas owner Jerry Jones when it comes to the bottom line, and no problem hurting the league.

The NFL was lucky Carolina owner Jerry Richardson left voluntarily after allegations of misconduct with female staffers. Richardson was an NFL lifer and 82 years old. The backroom pressure worked.

It won't with Snyder. Maybe he accepts an NFL suspension of a year, partly because his wife is publicly running the team. It would be hard for the NFL to remove Tanya Snyder given no accusations against her, so Dan Snyder would still have input rather than a 100 percent decease order.

But Snyder's not selling willingly. Not with a new stadium to build that would increase the team's value substantially and provide a legacy after his departure. FedEx Field is still a monument to late owner Jack Kent Cooke, even if a lackluster facility. Snyder getting a generational nod by building a palace plus another billion dollars for the team is his true motivation, more than winning a Super Bowl.

This will end in the courts and it won't be pretty because Snyder will surely reveal dirty NFL secrets. It might take years. Meanwhile, the franchise slips into limbo much like two years after Cooke's death until Snyder took control.

The NFL has a game plan versus Snyder. We're about to see it.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter: @Snide_Remarks .

Comments / 1

Related
Springfield News Sun

NFL says it will oversee investigation of Commanders' Snyder

The NFL has moved quickly to take over an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. The NFL moved quickly Wednesday to take over an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, saying the league, not the team, will hire an investigator to lead the probe.
NFL
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
NBC Sports

Adrian Peterson on his arrest: I had a disagreement with my wife, but I don’t hit women

Adrian Peterson professed his innocence after being arrested Sunday on a felony domestic violence charge. The NFL running back was in Los Angeles for pregame Super Bowl festivities and was returning to Houston for a planned Super Bowl party. The plane had pulled out of the gate at Los Angeles International Airport but turned around and returned to the gate, so police could remove Peterson from the plane.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
247Sports

Adrian Peterson arrest: NFL RB clarifies what happened with wife at Los Angeles airport

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested over the weekend at Los Angeles International Airport on a domestic violence charge following a dispute on a plane with his wife, according to a report from TMZ. Peterson and his wife, Ashley, were involved in a verbal confrontation, the running back says, and in the process of grabbing her hand and removing a ring from her finger, Peterson says he was carried away in handcuffs after scraping his wife's finger.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Al Davis
FanSided

Adrian Peterson attempts to explain why he was arrested on Sunday

Following an arrest for felony domestic violence on Sunday, former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is claiming it all to be a misunderstanding. After participating in some pre-Super Bowl events last week, former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson and his wife, Ashley Brown, boarded a plane to leave Los Angeles on Sunday morning.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
SPORTbible

When Brock Lesnar Tried Out For NFL Side Minnesota Vikings

Brock Lesnar is a sporting journeyman. From his decade long stint with the WWE, where he is an eight-time world champion, to his 11 month UFC heavyweight title reign after beating Randy "The Natural" Couture at UFC 91. The 44-year-old has accomplished a hell of a lot in a relatively...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Raiders#American Football#House#Pro Football Talk#Nbc
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Hung Out With Star Quarterback On Sunday

Before Antonio Brown watched Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium with Kanye West, he hung out with a young standout quarterback. Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson posted a photo of himself with Brown on Instagram Sunday. The pair have been tight for a while, even working out together in the offseason.
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders could make drastic mistake at QB

The Washington Commanders need a quarterback heading into the 2022 season and could make a huge mistake this league year. The Washington Commanders are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. They got by with a lack of a true answer at the position in 2020 behind their impressive defense, but 2021 did not pan out. But which direction could they head in regards to finding a solution?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: ESPN NFL Analyst’s Contract Is Expiring Soon

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has been getting bigger and bigger roles with the network since joining the Worldwide Leader in Sports four years ago. But it appears his time with the network could be winding down. According to OutKick, Orlovsky’s contract with ESPN is expiring in the next few...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Adrian Peterson’s Wife Explains What Happened

Over the weekend, police arrested former NFL star running back Adrian Peterson for felony domestic violence. Peterson admitted that he and his wife, Ashley, had a verbal altercation. The free agent running back denied any physical harm came to his wife, though he admitted to ripping off her ring. “It’s...
NFL
Popculture

Indianapolis Colts Set to Make Big Roster Move on Quarterback Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts could be making a big move on their starting quarterback. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, (per CBS Sports), Carson Wentz will likely be traded or released by Mar. 18. The reason the Colts will make the move by Mar. 18 is that is the day that Wentz's $22 million base salary for the 2022 season will become fully guaranteed. Wentz is also set to make a $6.29 million signing bonus on that day.
NFL
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
380
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy