In late 2021, Harris-Stowe State University kicked off a $3 million renovation of the historic Vashon Community Center in St. Louis. The center originally operated as the only public recreational facility open to the metro area’s African American community in the segregation era. The re-imagined center will soon serve a vital role in chronicling the metro area’s Black history and culture. The restoration is years in the making, but leaders of the project say it will be well worth the wait.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO