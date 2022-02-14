ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

This state sends the most young people to the military, according to data

By Ben Wittstein
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrUjf_0eEANYDI00
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

States sending the most young people to the military

In spite of being one of the world’s preeminent superpowers, the United States has some laws that are simply mind-boggling to citizens and foreigners alike. Someone must be 21 years of age to purchase a six-pack of beer, yet with parental permission, that same person could have already been a member of the American military for four years. While confusing for many, it is the law of the land. Being able to join the military at the age of 18 has resulted in many courageous young adults committing to the pursuit of defending their country.

Active duty military personnel have grown older on average over the past 40 years , according to Pew Research, with the average officer now 34.5 years old and the average enlisted member 27; and there are still just under 150,000 enlistees between the ages of 18 and 24. And while citizens from all corners of the United States join the Armed Forces, there exists significant variation in numbers on a state-by-state basis.

Using a 2017 report from CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization, Stacker listed the states sending the most young people to the military. All 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, are ranked according to their relative representation ratios: each state’s percentage of the nation’s 18-to-24-year olds weighed against their percentage of the military’s enlistees in the same age range.

Read on to see how many young people from your state are signing up for careers in national defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmrDF_0eEANYDI00
Nicolas Raymond // Flickr

#51. Washington D.C.

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 63,780 (0.22% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 80 (0.05% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dy8oC_0eEANYDI00
Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#50. North Dakota

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 72,089 (0.25% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 189 (0.12% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7iTm_0eEANYDI00
Public Domain Pictures

#49. Vermont

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 58,981 (0.20% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 176 (0.11% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWj0u_0eEANYDI00
Ken L. // Flickr

#48. Massachusetts

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 624,341 (2.13% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 1,993 (1.26% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPfW0_0eEANYDI00
Will Hart // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rhode Island

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 90,580 (0.31% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 299 (0.19% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.61

Garrett // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Utah

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 342,043 (1.17% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 1,132 (0.72% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.61

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Minnesota

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 468,872 (1.60% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 1,601 (1.01% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.63

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVFqK_0eEANYDI00
Tony Webster // Flickr

#44. Iowa

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 289,193 (0.99% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 998 (0.63% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPARP_0eEANYDI00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#43. South Dakota

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 88,271 (0.30% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 310 (0.20% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dagsx_0eEANYDI00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia Commons

#42. New Jersey

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 813,762 (2.78% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 2,932 (1.86% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RP0KX_0eEANYDI00
Andr√©s Nieto Porras // Flickr

#41. New York

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 1,799,758 (6.14% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 6,690 (4.24% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20003L_0eEANYDI00
Pixabay

#40. Wisconsin

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 522,161 (1.78% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 2,107 (1.34% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufT7i_0eEANYDI00
Jordan // Flickr

#39. Pennsylvania

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 1,109,834 (3.79% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 4,905 (3.11% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.82

Ken L./ Wikimedia Commons

#38. Michigan

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 851,977 (2.91% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 3,816 (2.42% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.83

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XL4Y_0eEANYDI00
John9474 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Connecticut

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 297,126 (1.01% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 1,337 (0.85% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.84

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETxk9_0eEANYDI00
Tony Webster // Flickr

#36. Illinois

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 1,190,705 (4.07% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 5,387 (3.41% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.84

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uS5wc_0eEANYDI00
Pat Hawks // Flickr

#35. Nebraska

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 180,822 (0.62% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 822 (0.52% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.84

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Wrqt_0eEANYDI00
Jasssmit // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Indiana

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 659,022 (2.25% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 3,030 (1.92% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRTj5_0eEANYDI00
likeaduck // Flickr

#33. Delaware

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 82,414 (0.28% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 389 (0.25% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.88

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cb72t_0eEANYDI00
GoodFreePhotos

#32. West Virginia

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 158,238 (0.54% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 792 (0.50% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.93

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5U5M_0eEANYDI00
tseedmund // Flickr

#31. Washington

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 673,669 (2.30% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 3,372 (2.14% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.93

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAE0j_0eEANYDI00
Kansas Statehouse //Flickr

#30. Kansas

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 269,903 (0.92% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 1,352 (0.86% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.93

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Kentucky

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 381,563 (1.30% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 1,921 (1.22% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.93

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMOWk_0eEANYDI00
giuseppemilo // Flickr

#28. California

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 3,797,205 (12.96% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 19,698 (12.49% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.96

Chris Gent // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ohio

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 1,083,741 (3.70% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 5,715 (3.62% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.98

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1GNM_0eEANYDI00
Pruhter // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Montana

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 85,932 (0.29% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 455 (0.29% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.98

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3087Oo_0eEANYDI00
NatalieMaynor // Flickr

#25. Mississippi

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 268,473 (0.92% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 1,422 (0.90% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.98

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmC7v_0eEANYDI00
Antrell Williams // Flickr

#24. Louisiana

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 435,565 (1.49% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 2,310 (1.46% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.98

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ld41_0eEANYDI00
Ken L. // Flickr

#23. Maine

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 106,426 (0.36% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 566 (0.36% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 0.99

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#22. New Hampshire

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 113,342 (0.39% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 618 (0.39% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.01

Bruce W. Stracener // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Arkansas

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 263,852 (0.90% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 1,457 (0.92% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.03

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cwr5q_0eEANYDI00
Sam valadi // Flickr

#20. Missouri

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 523,138 (1.79% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 2,905 (1.84% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.03

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPTWO_0eEANYDI00
Joe Wolf // Flickr

#19. Maryland

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 496,509 (1.70% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 2,766 (1.75% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.03

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJbpZ_0eEANYDI00
Michel Rathwell // Flickr

#18. Wyoming

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 50,691 (0.17% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 283 (0.18% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.04

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vLCN_0eEANYDI00
Ken L. // Flickr

#17. New Mexico

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 204,967 (0.70% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 1,201 (0.76% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.09

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3OED_0eEANYDI00
Alan Stark // Flickr

#16. Arizona

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 678,126 (2.32% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 4,072 (2.58% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEi0a_0eEANYDI00
GoodFreePhotos

#15. Tennessee

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 563,894 (1.93% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 3,401 (2.16% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ufTK_0eEANYDI00
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Oregon

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 327,953 (1.12% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 1,992 (1.26% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSpaS_0eEANYDI00
Jim // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Virginia

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 755,328 (2.58% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 4,746 (3.01% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9xlJ_0eEANYDI00
Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce // Flickr

#12. Idaho

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 154,497 (0.53% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 972 (0.62% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rU7oc_0eEANYDI00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Oklahoma

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 331,638 (1.13% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 2,140 (1.36% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spS7A_0eEANYDI00
John Ashley // Flickr

#10. North Carolina

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 929,048 (3.17% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 6,084 (3.86% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIVnS_0eEANYDI00
IIP Photo Archive // Flickr

#9. Nevada

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 257,013 (0.88% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 1,686 (1.07% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCO2w_0eEANYDI00
IIP Photo Archive // Flickr

#8. Alabama

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 465,288 (1.59% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 3,077 (1.95% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSDdt_0eEANYDI00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Texas

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 2,677,867 (9.14% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 17,811 (11.29% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSN9P_0eEANYDI00
Larry Johnson // Flickr

#6. Colorado

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 459,886 (1.57% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 3,070 (1.95% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.24

Reinhard Kraasch // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Georgia

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 942,786 (3.22% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 6,654 (4.22% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bnd6M_0eEANYDI00
Tobias Scheck // Flickr

#4. Florida

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 1,655,581 (5.65% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 12,396 (7.86% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fv1xe_0eEANYDI00
Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#3. Alaska

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 64,842 (0.22% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 492 (0.31% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTF7o_0eEANYDI00
Anthony Quintano // Flickr

#2. Hawaii

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 118,116 (0.40% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 944 (0.60% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsex2_0eEANYDI00
Khanrak // Wikimedia Commons

#1. South Carolina

- State population of 18-to-24 year-olds: 387,583 (1.32% of young Americans)
- 18-to-24-year-old enlistees with no prior experience: 3,191 (2.02% of young American enlistees)
- Representation ratio: 1.53

Navy Times

Why the military is studying spouse unemployment

It’s been nearly two decades since the military’s last comprehensive look into military spouse unemployment, and since that time, so much of the workforce landscape has changed. What will a new study show? The president of the National Military Spouse Network shares more. About the guest:. Sue Hoppin...
MILITARY
1070 KHMO-AM

Which State do people from Illinois Travel to Most?

The numbers show that over 25% of the flights booked in Illinois are all heading to the same place, meaning the people of Illinois love traveling there more than anywhere else. Florida is the place where the people from the Land of Lincoln go-to getaway. According to stacker.com, 26% of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Food Network

The Most Popular Game Day Dips by State, According to Google

As football fans count down to the big game on Sunday, February 13, their thoughts turn to snaps, passes, tackles and … dips?. For those planning to whip up something to dunk their chips into while snacking their way through the highly anticipated battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, those dip preoccupations loom large.
RECIPES
