Police: Missing Uber Driver’s Body Had Gunshot Wound

By: Briana Smith and Meghan Schiller/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Uber driver found dead in Monroeville over the weekend was shot, Allegheny County Police said.

The body of 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza had a single gunshot wound, police said. Her body was found Saturday afternoon on Rosecrest Drive in Monroeville.

Spicuzza’s family first reported her missing to Turtle Creek police last Friday. They said she never came home after driving around Uber fares on Thursday.

Pitcairn police found her car along 4th Street on Saturday morning, just hours before her body was found in Monroeville.

Allegheny County police are leading the investigation into Spicuzza’s death. Her cause and manner of death will be announced by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At Spicuzza’s home in Turtle Creek, a makeshift memorial has been assembled. Candles are burning brightly and her neighbors are in disbelief.

“Sweet girl,” said Jeannette Johnson. “The entire family was really nice. They had dogs so that’s how we met. Her dogs got out, so I used my dogs to lure her dogs into the yard.”

Johnson said she’s been neighbors with Spicuzza for a few years.

“I just couldn’t sleep that something so tragic could happen to a person that was in my home, in my neighborhood,” said Johnson.

Spicuzza’s purse was found in the car, but her Uber camera was missing, investigators said. Johnson, who is also a part-time Uber driver, said the company needs stronger safety protocols.

“So if it’s missing, how does that help anyone?” she said. “I think there are safety precautions I’m sure they can take. They’re too smart that they should be able to protect drivers better.”

After the loss of her neighbor, Johnson says she will never take another Uber fare again.

WATCH: KDKA’s Briana Smith reports



“If there was a barrier between me and them, so that they can’t reach us, it wouldn’t even be a concern. That person would have never gotten to Christi’s camera. They would have never gotten to Christi,” said Jen Donatella, also an Uber driver.

An Uber spokesperson said they are deeply committed to the safety of drivers and the procedures in place.

“Our thoughts are with Christi’s family and friends during this difficult time. Uber’s 24/7 public safety team has been assisting police in the investigation,” Uber’s statement said.

Uber said it’s willing to release data like GPS locations, trip information and billing information for any of the passengers in Spicuzza’s backseat that night.

“It’s horrible that one of us has gone missing and we have no protection. And now we’re worried: are we going to be next?” said another Uber driver, Michelle Landsittle.

In the meantime, neighbors are collecting money for Spicuzza’s family and supporting them during this tough time.

Anyone with information on the case is being urged to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) .