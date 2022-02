STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A routine traffic stop turned into a life-saving interaction when police say a Staten Island cop defused a New Jersey man’s plans to kill himself. Police Officer Jason Milman, 25, assigned to NYPD’s Highway Unit 5 on the borough and a four-year veteran of the department, pulled over a motorist Sunday afternoon for attempting to make an illegal u-turn on the Staten Island Expressway, near Mosel Avenue, to cross from the New Jersey-bound side of the highway to the Brooklyn-bound side.

