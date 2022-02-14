ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Curry, Andre Drummond to make Nets debuts Monday

By Lou Di Pietro
 2 days ago

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond appear set to make their Nets debuts in Monday night’s game against Sacramento, with both Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge also off the injury report and apparently ready to go for the final three games before the All-Star break.

As for Ben Simmons? According to NBA reporter Nick Friedell, Simmons was at Barclays Center working out today but didn’t do much, and Claxton told the media that “the fit will work whenever Simmons is ready to play.”

“I think we’ll be able to play really fast, get out in transition,” Claxton said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Curry and Drummond, acquired Thursday in the James Harden mega-deal with Philly, weren’t eligible to play until Harden reported to the 76ers, which he finally did late Saturday afternoon. Their eligibility now is huge, however, as Brooklyn will be without Kyrie Irving (COVID eligibility) for the final three games before the break, while James Johnson is questionable Monday with a knee injury.

Add in Kevin Durant and Joe Harris’ injuries and Simmons’ absence, and the Nets will have 12 active players for Monday’s game, as thankfully, Claxton is set to return 10 days after leaving a game in Utah due to hamstring tightness, while Aldridge returns from a left ankle sprain suffered on Jan. 30 against Golden State.

Brooklyn has lost 11 in a row to fall to 29-27, their last win coming back on Jan. 21 in San Antonio, and will need someone to step up this week without Irving, who led the team in both minutes played and points scored in their two road games last week.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

