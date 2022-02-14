ATF urges people to give exes a ‘Valentine’s Day surprise’ by turning them in

( The Hill ) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is giving disgruntled exes a chance to turn in their former partners this Valentine’s Day.

In a tweet , the ATF urged people to share information on their former or current partners if they are involved in illegal gun activity.

“Valentine’s Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity?” the ATF said.

“Let us know, and we will make sure it’s a Valentine’s Day to remember!”

Some online commentators have urged the ATF to reconsider the tweet, saying it encourages people to “swat” their exes and could lead to false reporting.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina shared a similar post on Facebook asking people to turn in an ex-partner with outstanding warrants against them this Valentine’s Day.

The tweet, which was retweeted by the Justice Department, comes amid a push by the White House to reduce gun crime.

The Justice Department last year deployed “firearms trafficking strike forces” to Chicago, New York City and other areas with high volumes of gun violence. The department reported last month that the strike forces have resulted in the confiscation of thousands of guns.

The Biden administration has also pushed executive action to curb the use of so-called ghost guns, which can be assembled at home by the user and are difficult to trace.

The Biden administration is still facing challenges implementing its agenda on gun violence. The White House withdrew Biden’s nominee to lead the ATF, David Chipman, in September last year, and no new nominee has been put forward.

