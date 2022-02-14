ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Man Killed In Single-Car Crash In Area, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Police are investigating after a man died following a single-car crash in the area.

Dutchess County resident Avinash Harrindranauth, age 28, was killed around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, in the town of Union Vale on Verbank Club Road, police said.

According to Captain John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation shows that a 2021 Audi Q5 operated by Harrindranauth, of Union Vale, crashed when he failed to negotiate a hillcrest and slight curve in the roadway and traveled off the roadway and hit a tree.

Harrindranauth, who was the sole occupant, was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Watterson said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit, however at this time unsafe speed is thought to be a primary factor, Watterson said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by:

  • New York State Police;
  • Union Vale Fire Department;
  • LaGrange Fire Department;
  • EMStar.

