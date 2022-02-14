ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Jefferson sprinted out of the Super Bowl and was holding his newborn son just 2 hours later

Van Jefferson leaves SoFi Stadium after Super Bowl LVI.

  • Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson's wife went into labor in the middle of the Super Bowl.
  • After the Rams' Super Bowl win, Jefferson sprinted out of the arena to meet her at the hospital.
  • Just two hours after the confetti fell on the Rams victory, Jefferson was holding his newborn son.

It's not often that winning the Super Bowl is the second-most important thing to happen to you on a Sunday, but that was exactly the case for Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson.

As Jefferson and the Rams got to work on their comeback victory on the field, his wife Samaria watched from the stands of SoFi Stadium.

In the middle of the game, Samaria went into labor and was rushed out of the stadium to the hospital.

Jefferson and the Rams completed their comeback, winning the Super Bowl 23-20. But as the confetti fell on the field at SoFi Stadium, Jefferson didn't wait around to celebrate. He sprinted off the field and through the locker room to meet his wife in the hospital.

Just hours after he was on the field winning a Super Bowl, Jefferson was holding his newborn baby son. He shared a picture of the special moment on his Instagram story.

Congratulations to the Jefferson family on their memorable Sunday.

