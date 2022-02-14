Runnels County Sheriff Endorses Andrew Graves for Court at Law #2 Judge
BALLINGER – The Sheriff of Runnels County has endorsed Andrew Graves for Tom Green County Court at Law #2 Judge.
I have worked with Andrew Graves many times over the years. He is knowledgeable, hardworking and dedicated to the law.
Being in law enforcement, this is what is needed in a judge.
If I have ever known a person cut out to be a great judge, it's Andrew Graves. I wholeheartedly endorse him for Judge of Tom Green County Court at Law #2.
Thank you,
Carl Squyres
Sheriff
Runnels County
