Runnels County Sheriff Endorses Andrew Graves for Court at Law #2 Judge

BALLINGER – The Sheriff of Runnels County has endorsed Andrew Graves for Tom Green County Court at Law #2 Judge.

I have worked with Andrew Graves many times over the years. He is knowledgeable, hardworking and dedicated to the law.

Being in law enforcement, this is what is needed in a judge.

If I have ever known a person cut out to be a great judge, it's Andrew Graves. I wholeheartedly endorse him for Judge of Tom Green County Court at Law #2.

Thank you,

Carl Squyres

Sheriff

Runnels County