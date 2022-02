Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finally got the elusive Super Bowl ring he coveted with his team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Before finally securing the Lombardi Trophy with the Rams, Stafford had spent the previous 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, making the playoffs just three times. Still, the veteran quarterback poured his heart out for Detroit, something the fans weren’t quick to forget. In fact, many Lions fans found themselves pulling for Stafford and the Rams in the Super Bowl, something the former Detroit signal-caller reacted to in a postgame interview with NFL Network, via Lions Wire of USA Today.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO