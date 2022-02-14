ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new ‘Moon Knight’ trailer wasn’t much, but it was enough

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show “Moon Knight” on Super Bowl Sunday, giving us another glimpse for the forthcoming Marvel series. What happened: The new “Moon Knight” trailer gives us a good look at how Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant...

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
Utah's oldest news source.

