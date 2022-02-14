The new ‘Moon Knight’ trailer wasn’t much, but it was enough

Is Tom Cruise in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ movie?. A new Super Bowl commercial for “Doctor Strange 2″ teased a bunch of big names that will be making appearances in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, building on the multi-verse fun of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the Disney+ series “WandaVision.” America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Wong (Benedict Wong) join Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for a wild adventure that includes Marvel zombies, evil Scarlet Witch, the voice of someone who sounds like “X-Men” leader Professor X (Patrick Stewart), and probably the Illuminati, a council of multiverse defenders from the Marvel comics.
