The Iconic ‘Hunger Games’ Series Paved the Way for YA Dystopian Fiction

A few new science fiction games you'll want to check out in 2022. After a new science fiction game? We have quite a few to get excited over this year. In addition, there are plenty of thrilling video game releases throughout 2022. In this list, we will highlight a few games we think you should keep tabs on throughout this year. Of course, you might want to check back regularly as we’ll continue to update this list. With that said, we’re sticking to games that are slated to release this year so games like Perfect Dark which is slated for a release in 2023, are not included.

