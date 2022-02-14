The Iconic ‘Hunger Games’ Series Paved the Way for YA Dystopian Fiction

Black history is American history, but that fact hasn't always been celebrated in Hollywood. The history of film in America is equally as uncomfortable to study as the history of the United States. Historians point to American performer Thomas Dartmouth Rice's 1820s minstrel show "Jump Jim Crow" as one of the first native forms of American entertainment. Prior to Jim Crow being used in reference to segregation laws, Thomas, who was white, depicted the fictional Jim Crow as a disabled Black man. Thomas was one of the first performers to use blackface, a harmful practice in which white performers painted their faces black to dehumanize African Americans. Coming into the 20th century, racist entertainment was still front and center in American culture. The 1915 film Birth of a Nation, a blockbuster hit of the silent-film era, glorified the Ku Klux Klan and distorted the truth about the Reconstruction Era.
Comments / 0