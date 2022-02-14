Catch the Super Bowl commercial for Cue Health COVID tests? Here's how to get them

ROCKFORD — A new way to test for COVID-19 at home made its debut during Super Bowl LVI Sunday.

Cue Health launched a 30-second commercial during the third quarter. The spot shows a mother prompting her son that he needs to take a COVID-19 test because his close friend just contracted the virus.

A small cartridge labeled “COVID-19” is inserted into what is revealed as a new device to “protect the family,” which sends the test result to the boy’s smartphone, the commercial shows.

To take a Cue COVID-19 test, a swab, called a “wand” swabs the lower part of each nostril. The wand then goes into a special cartridge that is inserted into a card reader. Results are sent to an app within 20 minutes.

According to Cue Health, the tests are lab-quality and are 97.8% accurate.

How to get a Cue COVID test

Authorized by the FDA, the Cue system is available directly from the company for anyone ages 2 and older, with or without COVID-19 symptoms. No prescription is needed.

Anyone can get started with a Cue system by downloading a free app. A membership is required to receive tests and a card reader.

Ten tests and card reader are included in the “essential” monthly membership of $39.99. A one-time cost of $149 is required to purchase a card reader.

There are 20 tests in the “complete” membership that runs $74.99 per month. Shipping is free for both memberships.

