Ready to flex your social media muscles? No Film School is the world's leading website “by filmmakers, for filmmakers.” We publish the latest news, tutorials, interviews, and videos to help our readers become better filmmakers—“no film school” required. All the fun stuff we publish goes straight out to our large social media following, and we want to engage with them even more. We are looking for an intern with the humor, social media savvy, and filmmaking knowledge base/interest who wants to help us maintain our social media accounts.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO