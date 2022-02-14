POLL: Only 15% Of Democrats Want US Immigration Levels Increased

Ailan Evans

Public dissatisfaction with the current level of immigration into the United States is rising, with only a small fraction of Democrats supporting increased numbers of migrants, according to a new poll.

Just 15% of Democrats who said they were dissatisfied with current immigration levels support increasing immigration into the U.S., according to the results of a Gallup poll released Monday, down 13 percentage points from 2021. By comparison only three percent of Republicans back increasing immigration into the U.S., roughly the same level as in 2021.

Fewer Democrats said they were dissatisfied with current immigration levels compared to previous years; Democrats’ current dissatisfaction level is at 40%, down seven percentage points since 2021 and 14 percentage points since 2020. Similarly, more Democrats said they were satisfied with present levels of immigration, with 52% saying they were satisfied in 2022, up 13 percentage points from 39% in 2021.

In contrast, 87% of Republicans said they were dissatisfied with the present levels of immigration, up 22% from 2021. The corresponding share of Republicans who said they were satisfied with immigration levels also shrunk, down to 11% in 2022 from 39% in 2021, a 28% decline.

The results of the poll follow an increase in illegal immigration since President Joe Biden took office, with border officials encountering 1.7 million migrants at the southern border in fiscal year 2021, the third-highest number of migrants on record in a single year.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 3-16, and it sampled 811 adults with a margin of error of 4%.

