ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

POLL: Only 15% Of Democrats Want US Immigration Levels Increased

By Daily Caller News Foundation
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8pzc_0eEAF7QU00

Ailan Evans

Public dissatisfaction with the current level of immigration into the United States is rising, with only a small fraction of Democrats supporting increased numbers of migrants, according to a new poll.

Just 15% of Democrats who said they were dissatisfied with current immigration levels support increasing immigration into the U.S., according to the results of a Gallup poll released Monday, down 13 percentage points from 2021. By comparison only three percent of Republicans back increasing immigration into the U.S., roughly the same level as in 2021.

Fewer Democrats said they were dissatisfied with current immigration levels compared to previous years; Democrats’ current dissatisfaction level is at 40%, down seven percentage points since 2021 and 14 percentage points since 2020. Similarly, more Democrats said they were satisfied with present levels of immigration, with 52% saying they were satisfied in 2022, up 13 percentage points from 39% in 2021.

In contrast, 87% of Republicans said they were dissatisfied with the present levels of immigration, up 22% from 2021. The corresponding share of Republicans who said they were satisfied with immigration levels also shrunk, down to 11% in 2022 from 39% in 2021, a 28% decline.

The results of the poll follow an increase in illegal immigration since President Joe Biden took office, with border officials encountering 1.7 million migrants at the southern border in fiscal year 2021, the third-highest number of migrants on record in a single year.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 3-16, and it sampled 811 adults with a margin of error of 4%.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Defended From Charges Of Handing Out Free Crack Pipes, Without Being Able To Say What The Plan Is

Liberals have gone into overdrive to defend the latest folly from the Biden administration, whose policies bounce between absurd and ridiculous and divisive and destructive. As The Free Press recently noted, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and 15 of his fellow Republicans introduced a bill to prevent President Joe Biden from spending taxpayer money on providing free crack pipes to junkies.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Sanford Herald

Poll: Majority of Americans unhappy with current immigration levels

(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans are unhappy with current immigration policy under President Joe Biden. Gallup released new polling data Monday showing that 58% of surveyed Americans are dissatisfied with the current level of immigration, compared to 34% who are satisfied. Thank you for reading!. Please...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Elections
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Democrats to Biden: Time to make changes at the White House

WASHINGTON — There’s a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden faces two challenges that could quickly escalate

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... The U.S.-Canadian bridge reopens after Canadian police clear trucker blockade. ... President Biden, in interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, criticizes NFL for lack of Black head coaches. ... Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., says he’ll be back at work in a few weeks. ... Early voting begins today in Texas primaries. ... U.S. racks up more medals in Winter Olympics. ... And the West Coast represents at last night’s Super Bowl — in more ways than one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC San Diego

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Predicts That Supreme Court Prospect J. Michelle Childs Would Win More Than 10 Republican Votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Democrats#Republicans#Ailan Evans Public#Gallup#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
Radar Online.com

Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Lunden Roberts Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury In Tax Probe Investigating President's Son

Lunden Roberts, the woman who not only worked with Hunter Biden at his investment firm but also shares a child with the embattled businessman, reportedly testified before a federal grand jury recently in connection to a current investigation into Hunter’s taxes, finances, and alleged business deals with China. Article...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
103K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy