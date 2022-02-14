ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The toughest task facing the new Met commissioner | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drIwm_0eEAF0FP00
New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan police force in central London Photograph: Matt Dunham/AP

The failure to deal with the misogyny, racism and other prejudicial views of the Metropolitan police is rightly a cause of major concern and must be addressed by the new commissioner ( ‘She just did not get it’: how Cressida Dick’s support as Met chief unravelled, 11 February ). But perhaps more importantly, much greater attention must be paid by the Met – and the media – to the finding in the 2021 independent review of Daniel Morgan’s murder that the Met is “ institutionally corrupt ”. Not being trusted by different demographic groups in the population is one thing, but institutional corruption means that it can be trusted by no one.
Toby Williamson
London

• In the search for a new Met commissioner ( Priti Patel’s search for new Met police chief could include overseas candidates, 13 February ), surely the time has come for the role to be stripped of leading on counter-terrorism and royal protection. This should ensure that the focus is on reforming and running the Met.
Simon Maddison
Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Priti Patel blames Met Commissioner Cressida Dick for ‘failures of leadership’

Priti Patel has blamed Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan police commissioner, for “failures of leadership” that contributed to the sexist, racist and homophobic messages exchanged by officers in her force. The Home Secretary told MPs that the “appalling” comments reflected problems with the culture of the Met police...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Daniel Morgan
BBC

London mayor puts Met commissioner Dame Cressida Dick on notice

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has been put "on notice" by the London mayor after "shocking" behaviour by some officers was found. A report by the police watchdog found "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment among PCs based mainly at Charing Cross. A mayoral spokesperson said Sadiq Khan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Met Police: Mayor demands 'urgent plan' from commissioner

The mayor of London has warned the Met Police commissioner she needs an "urgent plan" to address racist and sexist behaviour within the force. It follows a report on Tuesday by the police watchdog which found "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment among PCs based mainly at Charing Cross.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#New Scotland Yard
Telegraph

New Met Police Commissioner must root out racism and sexism, urges Priti Patel

Priti Patel has demanded that the new Metropolitan Police Commissioner must demonstrate “strong and decisive” leadership to root out sexism and racism, as well as cut crime. Launching the search for a replacement for Dame Cressida Dick, the Home Secretary said that the first task of her successor...
SOCIETY
BBC

Met Police: New commissioner sooner rather than later, says mayor

The mayor of London says he is working to find a new Met Police commissioner "sooner rather than later". Dame Cressida Dick announced her resignation on Thursday after Sadiq Khan made it clear to her he had no confidence in her leadership. Controversy has plagued her time as head of...
U.K.
The Independent

Cressida Dick resignation: Priti Patel says new Met Police commissioner must tackle ‘institutional issues’

The next leader of Britain’s biggest police force must tackle the internal “culture” behind a string of scandals, the home secretary warned as it emerged the process of finding a replacement for Dame Cressida Dick could take months.Priti Patel said that the next Met chief would face “stark challenges”, amid falling public confidence over allegations of misogyny, racism and the handling of “Partygate”.She said strong leadership was needed to restore public confidence following a “series of appalling incidents and too many historical cases involving serving Met Police officers”.“The public in London and across the entire country must once again...
U.K.
BBC

Met Police: Some officers are racist, professional standards chief admits

A senior officer has admitted racism remains a problem in the Metropolitan Police, after two black colleagues told the BBC it was getting worse. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid told BBC Two's Newsnight some officers "have racist views and are racist". But he denied the Met was a "racist organisation".
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Dame Cressida Dick ‘says Met Police reputation is tarnished’ in letter to staff

Dame Cressida Dick has reportedly said “enough is enough” in a letter to Metropolitan Police staff that warned the force was at risk of losing public consent.It comes days after a damning report revealed Met officers exchanged racist, sexist and homophobic messages, “joking” about raping women and killing black children.The head of the force has now reportedly sent a message to staff, admitting there had been too many examples of “poor conduct and nasty and inappropriate behaviour”.“Our reputation is tarnished and people’s confidence in us has fallen. This is serious and it is urgent,” she said, according to The Telegraph.“To...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bereaved mother: Met police boss ‘all about protecting the brand’

A bereaved mother has accused Dame Cressida Dick of “smokescreening” to protect the Metropolitan Police “brand” over issues with officers sharing highly disturbing messages on WhatsApp.Mina Smallman told BBC Woman’s Hour that the outgoing Met Commissioner had implied that harrowing images shared by officers who were supposed to be guarding the scene of the murder of her daughters, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, were an isolated issue.But earlier this month, watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct published WhatsApp and Facebook messages exchanged by a separate group of officers based at Charing Cross Police station between 2016 and 2018 that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy