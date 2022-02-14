The toughest task facing the new Met commissioner | Letters

New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan police force in central London Photograph: Matt Dunham/AP

The failure to deal with the misogyny, racism and other prejudicial views of the Metropolitan police is rightly a cause of major concern and must be addressed by the new commissioner ( ‘She just did not get it’: how Cressida Dick’s support as Met chief unravelled, 11 February ). But perhaps more importantly, much greater attention must be paid by the Met – and the media – to the finding in the 2021 independent review of Daniel Morgan’s murder that the Met is “ institutionally corrupt ”. Not being trusted by different demographic groups in the population is one thing, but institutional corruption means that it can be trusted by no one.

Toby Williamson

London

• In the search for a new Met commissioner ( Priti Patel’s search for new Met police chief could include overseas candidates, 13 February ), surely the time has come for the role to be stripped of leading on counter-terrorism and royal protection. This should ensure that the focus is on reforming and running the Met.

Simon Maddison

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

