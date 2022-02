STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Kimberly T. Hill as the state’s first chief disability officer. The state Office of the Advocate for the Disabled was first established in 1983 through an executive order under then-Gov. Mario Cuomo’s tenure, but the office was disbanded under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Hochul reinstated the state office -- now dubbed Office of the Chief Disability Officer -- and created the role of chief disability officer.

