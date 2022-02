MILTON, Pa. — A new cafe in Milton is catering to the plant-based crowd, and it brings together two existing businesses in central Pennsylvania. The plant-based and juice bar or PB & J bar opened in Danville in March of 2020. Bamse Coffee opened in Shamokin a few months later. The owners of both places frequented each other's cafes.

MILTON, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO