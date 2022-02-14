ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (30) 23-1 750 1

2. Stanford 21-3 719 2

3. Louisville 22-2 682 3

4. NC State 23-3 667 5

5. Indiana 18-3 622 7

6. Iowa St. 21-3 552 9

7. Baylor 19-5 539 10

8. Arizona 18-4 532 6

9. Michigan 20-4 521 4

10. UConn 17-5 459 8

11. LSU 21-4 434 14

12. Tennessee 21-4 432 13

13. Maryland 18-6 383 15

14. Texas 17-6 353 16

15. Oklahoma 20-4 350 12

16. Georgia Tech 19-6 302 11

17. Florida 18-6 251 19

18. Ohio St. 18-4 211 21

19. Notre Dame 19-6 199 18

20. BYU 21-2 195 20

21. Georgia 17-7 155 17

22. Iowa 16-6 110 25

23. Virginia Tech 19-6 100 -

24. North Carolina 19-5 63 23

25. Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 56 22

Others receiving votes: Oregon 52, Kansas 18, Princeton 12, Gonzaga 6, UCF 5, Villanova 5, Liberty 4, Rode Island 3, Toledo 3, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, IUPUI 1, Arizona St. 1.

WANE 15

Purdue drops two spots to no. 5 in latest A.P. Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous rankingRecord Pts Pvs Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1,496 2 Auburn (4) 23-2 1,413 1 Arizona 22-2 1,370 […]
saturdaytradition.com

Johnny Davis has message for Indiana fans after leading Wisconsin to huge road win

Johnny Davis had an exit to remember when he left the floor at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and was responsible for Wisconsin’s late rally in a 74-69 road victory over Indiana. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate scored the final 13 points for the Badgers in the comeback victory.
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State drops to No. 18 in latest AP Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped two spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, with Purdue being the highest at No. 5. The Buckeyes (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten) went...
NBC4 Columbus

No. 18 Ohio State women win, join logjam atop Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points and the No. 18 Ohio State women moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten, rolling past Illinois 83-67. The Buckeyes led 42-30 at halftime then scored the first 21 points of the third quarter. Ohio State shot 72% from the field in the third […]
WCIA

Illini fall to No. 21 Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball (6-15,1-9) could not defend home court Monday night as Ohio State (19-4,11-3) rolled through the Illini 86-67. Aaliyah Nye led the Illini with 25 points, as she scored the first 11 Illinois points of the game with six of them coming off three-pointers. Ohio State had the eight-point lead […]
whopam.com

Racers ranked second in College Insider.com Mid Major Top 25 poll

This week’s College Insider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll has Murray State ranked second just behind Gonzaga-who is also number one in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Racers-who are 21st in both the USA Today and AP Top 25 polls are back in action hosting Austin Peay Thursday night at 6 in a nationally televised game on ESPN U.
Tri-City Herald

No. 10 Villanova beats Big East-leading No. 8 Providence

Collin Gillespie had five 3-pointers and a career-high 33 points, including a key 3 with 23 seconds left, and 10th-ranked Villanova held on to beat eighth-ranked Providence 89-84 on Tuesday night. Justin Moore added 19 points for the Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East), who went 11 of 23 from beyond...
MyNorthwest.com

Gonzaga returns to No. 1 in AP men’s hoops top 25 poll

Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Providence climbed into the top 10 and Wyoming earned its first ranking in more than seven years. Saturday: Timme leads Gonzaga over No. 22 Saint Mary’s 75-58 Mark Few’s Bulldogs earned 56...
KETV.com

Huskers Upset #5 Hoosiers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55. The Huskers capitalized as Indiana missed 18 straight shots, going on a 17-0 run that grew their lead to 21 points in the final three minutes. Nebraska knocked off its highest-ranked opponent since beating a No. 5 LSU on Dec. 20, 2009. Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 20 points and Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 10 apiece.
utdailybeacon.com

Where the Lady Vols stand in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll

Tennessee jumped from No. 13 to No. 12 this week in the AP Poll after a 2-0 week where the Lady Vols defeated Missouri and Vanderbilt. The Lady Vols defeated Missouri 76-62 on Thursday and defeated Vanderbilt 66-52 on Sunday. The perfect week from Tennessee came after two losses the week before, when the Lady Vols dropped games to Florida and UConn.
UC Daily Campus

Behind the Ballot: Welcome to Princeton and Goodbye to Kansas State

Hello all and welcome back to my weekly column called Behind the Ballot, where I will share my Top 25 women’s basketball rankings that I submit to be included in the Student Media Poll. The SMP is a weekly basketball poll, voted on by student journalists from around the country from a variety of different college newspapers, and I am fortunate enough to serve as a women’s basketball voter. I look at previous rankings and games from the past week to determine my weekly ballot. With that being said, let’s jump into this week’s rankings!
purduesports.com

Boilermakers Look to Make it Two Over the Illini on Thursday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Women's Basketball returns home to host Illinois, looking to sweep the season series over the Illini after an 89-67 victory in Champaign (Jan. 20). Tipoff from Mackey Arena is slated for 7 p.m. ET on B1G+. Tim Newton will be on the call for...
kiwaradio.com

Van Kalsbeek Named To Top-50 On Bevo Francis Watch List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Small College Basketball (SCB) announced today the top-50 watch list for their Bevo Francis Award which saw sophomore Alex Van Kalsbeek make the cut. Van Kalsbeek (Orange City, Iowa/MOC-Floyd Valley) continues to tear up the stat sheet for the Raiders this season. Averaging 35.2 minutes per game, he averages a team-best 22.9 points per game, which ranks second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and seventh in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, February 16

We start today with the Indiana men's basketball team as the Hoosiers are dropped a fourth straight game last night, losing at home to Wisconsin. IU crumbles late in loss to No. 15 Wisconsin: CNHI Indiana. Wisconsin takes one away that Indiana badly needed: Indy Star. Jackson-Davis’ breakout night against...
goxavier.com

Men's Basketball Hosts St. John's On Wednesday Night

CINCINNATI --- The Xavier University Musketeers, 17-7 overall and 7-6 in the BIG EAST Conference, host the St. John's University Red Storm, 13-11 overall and 5-8 in the BIG EAST, on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Cintas Center. Both teams are coming off home contests vs. Connecticut. XU defeated UConn 74-68 on Friday, while St. John's fell 63-60 on Sunday.
