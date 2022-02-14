ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sopranos’ Stars And Creator Reunited For A Chevrolet Super Bowl Commercial

Fans of “The Sopranos” got a special treat during Super Bowl LVI when Chevrolet aired its commercial for the 2024 Silverado EV. The ad featured Jamie-Lynn Sigler reprising her role as Tony Soprano’s daughter, Meadow, sitting behind the driver’s seat of Chevrolet’s all-electric pickup and recreating Tony’s drive from Manhattan to New Jersey in the opening credits of the show.

Set to the show’s theme song, “Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3, the commercial also featured Tony’s son A.J. Soprano, played by Robert Iler. “Sopranos” creator David Chase directed the ad, and cinematographer Phil Abraham was director of photography.

“It was amazing, emotional and wonderful,” Sigler told Yahoo Entertainment about filming the commercial. “I couldn’t help but feel this electricity of dropping back into a role that I created and lived with for so long. We all dropped right back into it like we never left.”

Fans of the show likely noticed several differences between the commercial and the opening credit sequence, but that’s to be expected, as the show first hit HBO back in 1999. The World Trade Center seen in the credits, for example, has been replaced with the Freedom Tower, and what was a cemetery in the credits is now a playground.

Because it’s a different character driving the vehicle, certain other details have also changed, like Meadow enjoying a lollipop instead of the cigar Tony was smoking while driving. And while the credits end with Tony pulling up to his home, the commercial ends with A.J. meeting Meadow outside of New Jersey restaurant Bahrs Landing, which was used as a location for scenes in the “Sopranos” prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark.”

You can watch the full “The Sopranos” opening credits below to see if you spot any other differences:

Why Chevrolet and “The Sopranos”? Jennifer Hoffman, senior manager of Silverado marketing and advertising, said in a behind-the-scenes video of the commercial shoot that just as a new generation is discovering the HBO drama series thanks to the rise in streaming, the new electrical vehicle is also for a new generation.

Meadow is definitely of a new generation, as “Rolling Stone” TV critic and “Sopranos” expert Alan Sepinwall points out that Tony Soprano was actually pretty paranoid about electronic government surveillance, so he likely wouldn’t have been interested in such a vehicle. The 2024 Silverado EV is equipped with wi-fi and a handful of apps that make the vehicle (and even the conversations inside it) easier to track. Meadow is even seen using an E-ZPass on the New Jersey Turnpike, which is another device that would make her movements easier to track.

Whether Tony would be happy with his daughter driving such a high-tech vehicle or not, we can enjoy the commercial for what it is and bask in some nostalgia — even just for a minute.

What was your favorite commercial from this year’s Super Bowl?

