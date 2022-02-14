Super Bowl Brings Out Best In Lawyer Ads

*Sigh* This is getting quite tiring, revisiting this same subject every February. No, not Valentine’s Day. Not Groundhog Day. American Football Day -- aka the Super Bowl. While I’d argue that nearly half the audience of 90 million-plus viewers haven’t watched the rest of the season and are just tuning in for the much talked about Super Bowl ads and half-time show, filled to the brim with a different slate of relevant (and sometimes out-of-left-field) stars and entertainers, one theme is seemingly consistent: The ever-growing U.S. Hispanic market continues to be severely underrepresented if not totally ignored. I will point out that there has in recent years been slow improvement, albeit at a snail-like pace -- but not nearly enough to reflect the growing size of the U.S. Hispanic population.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO