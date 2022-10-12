ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Reportedly Swear By This Product Instead of Botox — & It's On Rare Sale for 30% Off

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TKIh_0eEABtPb00

Botox can be a lot of money, and the results can always vary. You hear products that people call their go-to instead of botox, but hesitation is always around the corner. But this product is sworn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for their anti-aging skincare routines. It’s time to look into a celebrity-approved and beloved BIOTULIN skin gel , also known as the gel that fans call “Botox in a bottle.”

So not only does the Princess of Wales swear by this , but apparently, Meghan Markle has raved about the product, per IntheKnow. Along with them, the Queen of Spain, Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, whose sister told Biotulin that her sister swears by it. So this product has multiple Royal seals of approval.

Known for smoothing away wrinkles, the BIOTULIN Supreme Skin Gel normally retails for $65 on Amazon, but now you can get it for 31 percent off during Amazon’s October Prime Day . The sale runs from October 11 to October 12, and members can take full advantage of the thousands of deals. Not a member yet? You can sign up here just in time to have early access to the sale.


BIOTULIN – Supreme Skin Gel

$44.99, originally $64.99



Buy now

The BIOTULIN Supreme Skin Gel is a fragrance-free organic gel comparable to Botox, except it doesn’t limit facial expressions or leave your face numb. All you get is supple skin if one uses a small amount every day.

Within one hour of the application, people’s faces already seemed as smooth as can be and after one day, the smoothing effect didn’t waver. After one entire month of continual use, many reported fewer wrinkles, smooth faces, and a firmer skin texture.

The gel comprises Spilanthol, a local anesthetic that helps relax the facial muscles, Blady Grass to help supply moisture for hours at a time, and Hyaluron to maintain skin’s fullness.

Since it has a gentle, vegan formula, it’s suitable for any skin type, and Amazon customers agree.

One reviewer wrote, “Normally my skin gets easily irritated, but not with this product. Once you apply it, it feels like your skin gets tightened. I love this feeling! Apart from that, some wrinkles get less for some hours . . . smaller wrinkles were less or disappeared . . . My skin was feeling really smooth.” Another reviewer added, “This is working. Truly and honestly, after a week of use, I woke up and looked in the mirror and didn’t see a riverbed of furrows.”

Before you go, click here to see all of Kate Middleton’s best hair looks as a royal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFAze_0eEABtPb00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason

It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
The List

Meghan And Harry's New Position On The Royal Website Hints At Their Relationship With King Charles

Prior to the queen's death, royal watchers worried about what would happen to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when Charles became king. And, thus far, nothing much has changed. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still very much on the outs with Charles, and, indeed, the rest of the family. A royal insider even warned the Daily Beast that the king might be planning to "exile" his youngest son as a result of Harry's recent behavior.
U.K.
The List

Where Was Pippa Middleton At The Queen's Funeral?

Pippa Middleton made quite the to-do when she sashayed down the aisle at the royal wedding of her big sis, Kate Middleton, and the Duke of Cambridge — now formally known as William, Prince of Wales. While Kate stunned the world in an ivory satin dress complete with lace sleeves and a full bodice, it was Pippa who turned heads in a sleek, form-fitting number. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and — you may say — its backside," she later joked about the iconic body-hugging bridesmaid dress at the Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in 2014, per E! News. She then went on to confess that while she was just "glad it fitted," perhaps "In retrospect, it fitted a little too well." Still, others argued that Pippa nailed it. "If the brief for Pippa's dress was 'classically elegant', Pippa certainly looked every bit the part," Daena Borrowman of JewelleryBox Ltd gushed to Express.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Botox#Vegan#Intheknow#Royal
The List

Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Costco
The List

Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral

Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Spilling The Royal Tea? King Charles III's Ex-Butler Says Prince William & Prince Harry's Joint Funeral Appearance Was Not PR Stunt

Despite what some may think, one source close to royal family made it clear that Prince William and Prince Harry's seemingly united front following Queen Elizabeth II's passing was genuine. Grant Harrold, who once served as butler to King Charles III, explained in a recent interview that the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walking side by side during the funeral procession for their beloved grandmother on Monday, September 19, was not just for the public, but perhaps a sign that the two are trying to mend fences. MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY EXCHANGE TENSE WORDS DURING...
U.K.
The List

Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior

Another day, another acutely unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light whatsoever, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy