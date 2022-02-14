ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West and Julia Fox Split After He Says ‘Kimye Forever’ Amid Drama: They Are Still ‘Good Friends’

By Life & Style Staff
It’s over! Kanye West and Julia Fox have officially split amid breakup rumors, her rep confirms to In Touch.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” the rep reveals.

The news comes on the heels of the Uncut Gems actress’ cryptic statement just hours prior. The 32-year-old called out the Daily Mail for sharing photos of her looking “tearful” amid Ye’s social media drama with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“If anything, I’ve been laughing more than before, and if I look like s–t, it’s cuz I got out at terminal one and ran on foot to terminal seven cuz I was fkin late for a plane to see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad,” she shared via her Instagram Story on Valentine’s Day.

As the KKW Beauty mogul’s romance with Pete Davidson continues to heat up, Kanye can’t stop won’t stop slamming the Saturday Night Live comedian both in song and on social media. Most recently, he shared a screenshot of an alleged text message between him and Pete.

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” the Illinois native wrote via Instagram. In response, the comedian allegedly wrote, “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

Just last month, Julia gushed over their budding romance while posing in PDA-filled snaps for Interview magazine.

“His energy is so fun to be around,” she told the outlet, noting their “connection” was “instant.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1YK2_0eEABMiy00
J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Kanye is still going through a (now messy) divorce after Kim filed paperwork in February 2021. The couple share four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. As for Julia, the up-and-coming star announced in February 2021 that she had secretly welcomed a son, Valentino, last year with her then-husband, Peter Artemiev.

